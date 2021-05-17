Boston police officer suffers minor injuries in Dorchester crash

A Boston police officer suffered minor injuries Monday during a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester, police said.
The crash took place around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and West Cottage Street.
The officer was transported to a Boston area hospital with what are now known to be minor injuries, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.
Boyle could not confirm reports from Boston EMS that people from the second vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.