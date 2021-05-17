Candlelight vigil to be held for two Brockton boys who drowned in lake

The candlelight vigil is slated to be held at D.W. Field Park at 8 p.m. Monday night. People are expected to start gathering at the park between 7 and 8 p.m., according to Michael Nunes, 29, of Brockton, a relative and friend of the boys’ families who is helping organize the event.

Rafael Andrade, 13, and Tiago De Pina, 12, were in the park skipping rocks at Waldo Lake Saturday evening when one of them fell down a steep drop-off into deeper water. The other boy tried to rescue him, but both ended up going under the water. They were cousins and neither knew how to swim, officials said.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held Monday night for the two Brockton boys who drowned at D.W. Field Park over the weekend.

Advertisement

“The family, I know them very well,” Nunes said in a telephone interview. “My female cousins are the aunts to these children.”

He said the boys’ parents are in “beyond shock” about what happened, and the tragedy is taking a toll on the whole family.

“It’s still unbelievable,” he said. “They can’t even start to process or fathom that they lost their children.”

While the drownings have raised questions about the safety of the park, Nunes said the focus of Monday night’s vigil will be remembering the lives of Andrade and De Pina.

“We’ll be paying respect to the children that we lost,” he said. “This is a serious matter. This is a major loss for everyone.”

Nunes also helped launch a GoFundMe page to raise money for the boys’ families.

“As a community, we are saddened by the tragic loss of these young boys,” the GoFundMe page states. “We are organizing this fund to assist the family with the cost for funerals and burial services. Please donate whatever you are able, every cent counts! Let us show this family how our community can come together to provide love and support. We thank you in advance for your support.”

Advertisement

As of 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, 243 donors had contributed $12,573 to the fundraiser.

Andrade and De Pina were students at South Middle School, where they were in grades 8 and 6, according to Jessica Silva-Hodges, a spokeswoman for the Brockton Public Schools.

On Sunday Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Michael Thomas said that counselors would be available to provide support for students in the wake of the tragedy.

“We were deeply saddened to learn that two members of the South Middle School community died on Saturday following a tragic accident,” Thomas said in a statement. “The district’s Support Services Department will have a team of school adjustment counselors available to provide emotional support to students for as long as is needed. Our hearts are with the students’ family and loved ones as they cope with this unthinkable loss.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.