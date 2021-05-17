Craving Quahogs? For the first time in at least 75 years, you can harvest them from the Providence River

Thanks to recent improvements in sewage and wastewater treatment in the Providence metro area, as well as longer-term restrictions on industrial polluters in the city, that’s changing. Later this month, for the first time in as long as anyone can remember, people will be able to collect quahogs from portions of the lower Providence River.

For at least 75 years, though, the ones in the Providence River have been off limits for people who’d like to harvest and eat them.

PROVIDENCE — It’s the official shell of Rhode Island. The quahog (pronounced KO-hog, for those who are new around here) is an edible bivalve mollusk, tasty when eaten raw with some lemon juice, or steamed and tossed with linguine and sauce, or prepared stuffies-style.

A Department of Environmental Management map shows areas where people will be allowed to collect quahogs. For the first time in generations, it will be allowed in the lower Providence River, as seen as a "conditional area" in this map. Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

“It’s a pretty incredible testament to a lot of hard work by a lot of people,” Angelo Liberto, the administrator of surface water protection for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, said. “I’m sure many people never thought water quality could improve to this point. It’s truly a historic moment for everyone in the state.”

DEM is still imposing restrictions on quahogging in the lower Providence River, both for food-safety and conservation reasons. People love quahogs. Nobody wants to love them to death.

But it’s a watershed moment going back as long as DEM’s records do. The agency’s records stretch back to 1946, and in that time, there’s no record of quahogging being allowed in the Providence River. The effects of the Industrial Revolution were so profound, and so harmful to water quality, that it has been off-limits for at least the better part of the last century.

The Providence River divides the city’s downtown from its East Side before eventually flowing into the Narragansett Bay. Regulators have been able to reduce pollution in industries like jewelry platers.

But more recently and more importantly for the quahogs in the Providence River, there are the sewage projects — $1.5 billion in improvements to build series of tunnels to collect and treat polluted stormwater before it mixes with sewage and reaches the Narragansett Bay, the most expensive public works plan in Rhode Island history, according to The Providence Journal.

The work is ongoing, but the parts that have been completed have already made a difference. Environmental regulars done extensive testing. And they’re confident the quahogs can be eaten, cooked or raw, shucked, stuffed or steamed, from certain areas of the Providence River.

The first day for quahogging in the lower Providence River is planned for May 26. It will take place in 1,900 acres, or 35 percent, of the Providence River. Some coves will still be off-limits.

In all for this first year, there will be 27 days when people can collect them, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. That limited time frame was put into place for conservation reasons. The Providence River is an important area for seeding the Narragansett Bay with clams.

The weather could change things, too: The lower Providence River will be what’s called a conditional area, like other parts of the Narragansett Bay. If it’s rained a half an inch or more within the past seven days, quahogging will not be allowed anywhere in the Providence River. Even with recent improvements in sewage treatment and collection, too much rainfall can still overwhelm the system, sending untreated sewage into the river.

Quahogs feed on plankton that they filter from the water. If they’ve been filtering in raw sewage, you wouldn’t want to eat them because it could make you sick.

In Rhode Island, residents who want to recreationally harvest quahogs don’t need a license to do so. Commercial operators and out-of-state recreational quahoggers do need a license from the Department of Environmental Management.

The news comes as Rhode Island celebrates Quahog Week this week, starting Monday and running until Sunday. Restaurants will have specials celebrating the state’s favorite clam, from a quahog fritter with peppadew aioli to Portuguese quahog chowder to the venerable stuffie.

The last year was a difficult one for commercial quahoggers. They’re an industry heavily dependent on restaurants. When those were limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, the downstream effects were profound, according to Mike McGiveney, the president of the Rhode Island Shellfishermen’s Association.

But society is opening up more and more. People are getting vaccinated and headed back into restaurants. And soon Rhode Island quahoggers will have new grounds to work. McGiveney has been a quahogger for 42 years, and he still loves to eat them.

“It’s really exciting to work an area that hasn’t been worked in that long,” McGiveney said. “The water’s getting clean. It’s a great sign.”





Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.