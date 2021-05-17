The Dennis White standoff brings with it a host of legal questions for Janey

White’s move raises a host of thorny legal questions for the city, and the standoff between Janey and White has left the leadership of the nation’s oldest police force in a strange limbo. White’s attorney, Nicholas B. Carter of Todd & Weld, is arguing that the push to fire White is wrong, saying Janey does not have the power to remove him. Any removal, Carter argues requires a hearing and cause, and there is no cause to remove White.

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s attempt to oust Police Commissioner Dennis White was thwarted last week, at least for the time being, when White filed a request for a restraining order and preliminary injunction in Suffolk Superior Court to stop his removal.

Advertisement

Carter has also asserted that Janey predetermined White’s fate as commissioner before having a hearing on the matter, saying in court documents that a “hearing where the decision has already been made is no hearing.”

Former mayor Martin J. Walsh appointed White in late January, then suspended him days later amid Globe inquiries into White’s past. An independent investigation followed, the result of which was publicly released Friday. The report from that probe was scathing, detailing a pattern of alleged domestic violence by White and a culture of fear and coverup within the Boston Police Department.

In a court filing last week, Carter said the 1999 domestic abuse allegation that triggered the independent investigation into White was false, and that there was no basis for the probe, which he called biased. He said the investigation’s end-product, the 19-page report that was made public on Friday, was based on hearsay and was “utterly unreliable and inadmissible.”

Janey, he said in court filing, failed to provide due and meaningful notice to White and there is no cause to fire him, as he did nothing during his two days as active commissioner to warrant his removal. There is a court hearing scheduled for this Thursday on White’s requested preliminary injunction.

Advertisement

“The allegations by his ex-wife from 20 years ago, which were resolved in court in 1999 and known to the city and Boston Police Department through the following two decades as he was promoted multiple times, including to Commissioner, do not constitute cause to remove White,” said Carter in court documents.

Indeed, in March while the independent probe into White was ongoing, Katie Lev, an adjunct professor of employment and labor law at Suffolk University, said while a mayor could ask White to step down, she did not “see a legal process to fire him.”

“Not without a big, fat lawsuit,” she said.

Lev said at that time if she were White, who is the second Black police commissioner in the city’s history, she would have her lawyer look “at every single white candidate in a position of power to see if they’ve ever had a restraining order against him.”

Walsh, who was mayor at the time, said Boston police did not notify his office of the allegations before he promoted White to commissioner. Lev thought someone at Boston police had to know about the matter before he was chosen to head the department.

“You can’t take away someone’s livelihood because of an allegation that you knew about when you put him in the position,” she said. “If they didn’t look, that’s a bigger story.”

Advertisement

Lev was among those to question the vetting process, saying individuals need to disclose any past restraining orders when applying for a firearms license in the state and the process for screening a commissioner should be at least as robust.

Additionally, there are differing legal interpretations about what limitations Janey has as acting mayor. Janey, who is the city’s first Black and first woman mayor, most recently served as city council president and became the city’s acting executive once Walsh left City Hall to serve in President Biden’s cabinet as US Labor Secretary. She is one of a half-dozen major candidates running for a full mayoral term in this fall’s city elections.

The city charter does place limitations on acting mayors, stating an acting mayor “shall possess the powers of mayor only in matters not admitting of delay, but shall have no power to make permanent appointments.”

Some political observers in Boston have argued that this means Janey, while she is acting mayor, cannot legally appoint a permanent replacement for White. Other attorneys have said that the limitations outlined in the charter don’t apply to Janey. Yet others have opined that the phrase “not admitting of delay” is open to interpretation.













Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.