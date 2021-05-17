EventSpase reimagines event planning with an all-in-one portal

Q: How does EventSpase work, from the idea to the execution?

Brown University graduates Samuel Aguilar and Nkanyiso Nzimande are the co-founders of EventSpase , an all-in-one event workspace. They help event organizers plan, publish, and host their events online from start to finish by using a subscription-based freemium model.

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com .

Nzimande: We’ve focused on simplifying the event creation and collaboration process by empowering users to create customized online event experiences through a visual data store.

With an initial idea, any user can get started coordinating the details of their event (such as event naming, proposed dates and venues, advertising strategy) with their colleagues.

And when they are ready to publish, the user is able to share their event across several media channels while monitoring the engagement centrally within the platform.

Q. How is this different from using Facebook or Eventbrite?

Aguilar: IFacebook is akin to creating a digital event invitation, and Eventbrite’s core focus and offering is ticketing. Neither of these is core to what EventSpase does. EventSpase begins from the point of event ideation and planning to post-event analysis, and everything in between.

Q: What are the complaints people have about the existing infrastructure of event planning, and how do you address them in EventSpase?

Nzimande: The most frequent complaint is the plethora of asynchronous tools that contribute to a disjointed workflow. For most of our customers, it takes interacting with an average of three different specialized platforms to set up a meeting to determine if an event idea is even viable. For those that go past this stage, matters are made more chaotic by the fact that planning is decentralized to several independent tools. Communication happens on an independent platform, away from all of the work.

We’ve built a collaborative creator platform that solves problems unique to every function in the event planning process, centrally.

Q. Is this for businesses, regular people planning a birthday party, or both?

Aguilar: In short, the platform addresses both user group needs as there are two sides to the platform. The foundational tier allows any user to seamlessly create and share any event online (such as meetings, socials, lectures).

On the professional tier, the primary focus is on formal event organizers (individuals who regularly organize events as part of one of their working roles either professionally or as students).

Q. How has COVID-19 changed your plans for EventSpase?

Nzimande: The pandemic changed our thinking in two key ways. Firstly, it forced us to carefully consider the value of bringing meaningful event experiences online as virtual and remote life became the norm. But it also shattered many of the key assumptions around event planning, the most interesting being that geography was no longer a barrier to event engagement.

