Forest fire in Williamstown is ‘60 percent’ contained, one firefighter hurt

A fire, which has burned through 800 acres of the Clarksburg State Forest since it broke out in Williamstown on Friday night, is now 60 percent contained, fire officials said Monday.

The East Mountain fire started in a remote, wooded area of Williamstown that is difficult to reach, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s office, in a statement. Williamstown is located in Western Massachusetts, near the New York border — more than 100 miles from Boston.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing — 120 firefighters from 19 towns surrounding the forest are working to contain the blaze, and the Massachusetts National Guard and State Police will conduct air operations, including dropping water, to help quell the flames, fire officials said.