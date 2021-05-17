Forest fire in Williamstown is ‘60 percent’ contained, one firefighter hurt

A fire, which has burned through 800 acres of the Clarksburg State Forest since it broke out in Williamstown on Friday night, is now 60 percent contained, fire officials said Monday.
The East Mountain fire started in a remote, wooded area of Williamstown that is difficult to reach, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s office, in a statement. Williamstown is located in Western Massachusetts, near the New York border — more than 100 miles from Boston.
Firefighting efforts are ongoing — 120 firefighters from 19 towns surrounding the forest are working to contain the blaze, and the Massachusetts National Guard and State Police will conduct air operations, including dropping water, to help quell the flames, fire officials said.
No structures are threatened by the fire, and there are no “major” health threats to nearby populations, fire officials said.
One firefighter was injured while working to put out the blaze, and he remains hospitalized in “good condition,” fire officials said.
Atmospheric conditions have assisted firefighting efforts, though the fire will continue to burn through areas of the forest for several days as firefighters work to contain it. The fire’s growth has been accelerated by “dry leaf litter and surface fuel combined with low humidity and steep terrain,” Mieth said.
The Appalachian Trail has been affected by the fire, Mieth said, and as a result, hikers should “stay clear of this area for their own health and safety.”
