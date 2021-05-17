Four men arraigned in gang shootout that injured nine in Providence

“The coordinated gang attack with four firearms escalated into a shootout,” Mullaney said.

The four suspects were also injured, when at least two of the people they targeted shot back, according to police. The gunfire between the GMF street gang, also known as “Get Money Family,” and the Lakeside gang members on the porch of 87 Carolina Ave. littered the street with 51 shell casings, Special Assistant Attorney General Edward G. Mullaney said in District Court Monday.

PROVIDENCE — Four men were arraigned Monday on multiple felony charges for allegedly ambushing rival gang members in a brazen shootout Thursday that injured nine people.

Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 20, Jordanny Britto, 20, Reynaldo Rivera, 19, and George Rios, 18, were each charged with three counts of felony assault, three counts of conspiracy, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, using a pistol without a license, and misdemeanor charge of firing in a compact area.

Britto came to court with his left arm bandaged and in a sling, accompanied by his lawyer John M. Cicilline, who argued that Britto had a construction job and lived with his mother. The judge set $75,000 surety bail.

Rivera, whose left wrist was bandaged, posted $100,000 surety bail through a bondsman.

Rios was listed as being in Rhode Island Hospital, in police custody, and was being arraigned by video.

The judge set $25,000 surety bail for Tejada, who is being held as a violator of his bail from last month, when state police charged him with possession of a ghost gun and having a prohibited weapon.

Eight people were shot Thursday, including a woman next to the porch, and a ninth man was injured by something other than bullets. The shootout terrified neighbors and alarmed residents on this otherwise quiet residential street off busy Allens Avenue in Washington Park. It also previewed a deadly weekend, when a man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Olneyville Friday night, and two more people were shot and wounded in Mount Hope over the weekend.

It also marked a year when police have seized twice as many firearms used in crimes than usual, including eight seized from the house at 87 Carolina Ave. late Thursday night.

Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, Governor Dan McKee, Attorney General Peter Neronha, and Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Pare called a news conference Monday morning at the Nonviolence Institute about legislative action and federal resources to prevent gun violence.













Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.