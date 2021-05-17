It’s going to be a rough week for Providence schools

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m going to need multiple visits to Mr. Lemon this week. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 150,385 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 139 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.2 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 11.4 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 2,700. There were 92 people in the hospital, and 488,539 residents were fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

It’s shaping up to be a pivotal week for the state takeover of Providence schools.

At 5:30 p.m., the Senate Oversight Committee will grill Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters on their hiring practices after a top district administrator was charged with assaulting a teenage boy in a Warwick gym.

Then on Wednesday, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is scheduled to travel to Providence to tour several schools. Having covered Weingarten’s previous visits to Providence, we know she’s not going to hesitate to tee off on state and city leaders about the status of the takeover, the district’s hiring decisions, and the lack of a contract for the city’s teachers.

Oh yeah, and then the Providence School Board is going to meet behind closed doors on Wednesday evening to question why Peters hired an administrator who was previously accused of popping students’ toes as a disciplinary tactic.

The big question for tonight is how Infante-Green and Peters will handle the Senate Oversight hearing. Both leaders have struggled to build relationships with state lawmakers, and members of the Providence delegation seem to be chomping at bit to poke holes in the state takeover.

Advertisement

The best-case scenario for Infante-Green and Peters is that they’ll admit to mistakes in the hiring process, take their medicine, and apologize. The worst-case scenario is that the committee members will call for one or both of them to be removed from their jobs (the committee doesn’t have the power to force terminations or resignations).

The most-likely scenario is that we’re going to see a whole lot more oversight hearings on Providence schools over the next several months.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Beginning tomorrow, Rhode Islanders who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks or social distance from others indoors or outdoors. Read more.

⚓ Dr. Pari Gopalakrishnan helped run a COVID-19 field hospital. Now he’s getting an honorary degree. Read more.

⚓ These are some of the best breweries to visit in Rhode Island this summer. Read more.⚓If you’re already a runner or you’d like to try it out, these Tuesday Trail Runs sounds delightful. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Samuel Aguilar and Nkanyiso Nzimande, the co-founders of EventSpase, an all-in-one event workspace. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Environment: Breweries are finding ways to better recycle plastic beer can carriers. Read more.

⚓ Business: Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is co-chairing the federal Future of Tech Commission. Read more.

⚓ Housing: Rents are surging toward pre-pandemic levels. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Sports: Check out this cool interactive look at how Brad Marchand has mastered the shorthanded goal for the Bruins. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Rhode Island’s congressional delegation and Attorney General Peter Neronha are holding an 11 a.m. press conference at the Nonviolence Institute that will focus on preventing gun violence.

⚓ The Senate Oversight Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the hiring practices of the Providence school department.

⚓ The Senate Finance Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee will host a joint hearing at 5 p.m. on several criminal justice-related bills.

⚓ The city of Providence is hosting a digital expo at 10 a.m. on summer opportunities for young people.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.