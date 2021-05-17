MBTA bus collides with car near Southbay shopping center in Dorchester

An MBTA bus collided with a car near the Southbay shopping center in Dorchester on Sunday night, officials said.
The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at Massachusetts Avenue and Allstate Road, according to Lisa Battiston, an MBTA spokesperson.
“An auto reportedly took an illegal left turn in front of a Route 10 bus in an attempt to enter the South Bay Mall, resulting in the accident,” Battiston wrote in an email.
No bus riders were injured in the crash, Battiston said. A Boston police spokeswoman said Sunday night that she had no information on the collision.
The bus appeared to have crashed into the driver’s side of the car, a black sedan, according to video captured by WHDH-TV.
No further information was available late Sunday night.
