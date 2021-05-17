R.I., Mass. men plead guilty in nation’s first CARES Act fraud case

Both men pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to commit bank fraud and failure to appear in court.

Three weeks after appearing in federal court in 2020 and being released to home detention with electronic monitoring, one of them tried to fake his own death and flee. He was later found.

WARWICK, R.I. — A man from Rhode Island and one from Massachusetts are first in the nation to be charged with fraudulently seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic-related small business loans from the federal government.

David Adler Staveley (also known as Kurt David Sanborn or David Sanborn), 54, of Andover, Massachusetts, admitted he conspired with David Andrew Bitziger, 53, of Warwick, to file four fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications with a Rhode Island bank, falsely claiming they owned businesses with large monthly payrolls. They did not own the businesses.

Staveley admitted that the two filed fraudulent loan applications seeking $185,570 to pay employees at Top of the Bay restaurant in Warwick; $144,050 at Remington House Inn restaurant in Warwick; $108,777 at On the Trax restaurant in Berlin, Massachusetts; and $105,381 for employees at Dock Wireless, an unincorporated business.

Remington House Inn and On The Trax were closed at the time the loan applications were submitted, and are still closed. Staveley has no ownership interest in Top of the Bay. Dock Wireless had no employees and no wages were ever paid by the business, according to a statement by the Department of Justice.

Staveley and Butziger are the first people in the country charged with fraud in connection with the loans by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Three weeks after appearing in federal court, and being released to home detention with electronic monitoring, Staveley tried to escape.

He allegedly removed his monitoring device and tried to stage his own death, leaving suicide notes with associates and in his car, which was left unlocked and with his wallet inside at a beach on Quincy Shore Drive in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Staveley was supposed to appear in federal court on June 2, 2020. Instead, the Justice Department said, from May 26 through July 23, 2020 he allegedly traveled to various states using false identities and stolen license plates. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Alpharetta, Georgia on July 23, 2020.

He appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy and pleaded guilty to both charges; conspiracy to commit bank fraud and failure to appear in court as required, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Myrus’ office.

Staveley is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2, 2021.

Bitziger pleaded guilty on Sept. 18, 2020 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Myrus’ office would not say if Bitziger was with Staveley’s attempt to hide from the law.

Bitziger will be sentenced on June 23, 2021.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.