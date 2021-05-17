This taste of summer will last all week

The focus of a summer forecast is on whether you can enjoy the outdoors. This is the time of year you probably want to know whether or not your child’s soccer or softball game is going to happen. Your concern might be if you’ll be able to host that outdoor birthday party, or whether there will be a week of showers and thunderstorms while you’re sitting in that expensive rental on Cape Cod or in Maine. You might even be like me and look at the summer forecast with a sense of dread, fearing those long stretches of heat and humidity.

Throughout the year across New England, the importance of the weather forecast varies for different reasons.

This week, we’ll have a taste of early summer, and for some of us, it won’t be just a taste but a full-on five-course meal. We will have to watch for thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday though, and by Saturday, higher humidity may make a run at New England.

A fair-weather system will continue to be the main influence this week. NOAA

High pressure is going to be in control the entire work week, with subtle differences between the coastline and inland areas. Temperatures in the city may hover near 60 degrees all night, with cooler air in the surrounding suburbs where it will be in the 50s.

Today, we have a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, and similar to yesterday, they will be scattered about. Inland areas will reach the mid- and upper-70s, but it will be cooler at the beaches and over Cape Cod and the islands. This theme of cooler air at the coastline will continue for much of the week, and those of you who live within a mile of the shore should be aware that the exact wind direction could change your temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees over what inland folks will be experiencing.

There’s another risk for showers on Tuesday, and that should be it until we get to later in the weekend.

A few widely scattered showers are likely Monday afternoon. NOAA

Inland, the warmth is truly entrenched. I think temperatures will reach near or even above 80 certainly by Wednesday, and it’s likely to continue through the weekend.

Very warm air is likely for inland areas all week. NOAA

This warm weather is unusual but not unprecedented. Back in 2018, Boston actually had 11 days where the temperature reached 80 or higher and a whopping 14 way back in 1880. So while 80-degree weather in May is not the norm, we have seen this before.

As we head into the weekend, the high pressure system bringing this weather will begin to shift and allow cooler air and perhaps a few showers, but that is 6 days into the future, and my confidence for exactly how the early heat will end and whether there will be rain or not is low.



