Three Boston police officers injured after struggle with robbery suspect

Three Boston police officers suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon after a suspect in a robbery violently struggled with them during his arrest, police said.

Police arrested 38-year-old Marshall Burton, of Boston, in connection with the robbery, which occurred in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston Sunday afternoon, around 3:12 p.m., Boston police wrote in a statement posted to the department’s website. When they arrived at the scene, a woman told officers Burton had taken “several” pieces of her property and spit on her before running away.

Officers later found Burton “walking at a fast pace” on Southampton Street with his hands in his pockets, police said. Burton allegedly refused to reveal his hands despite repeated requests from officers he do so. He then allegedly turned around quickly and “point[ed] his hands at the officers and [made] a gesture as if to imply he was shooting at the officers,” police said.