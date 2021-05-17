Three Boston police officers injured after struggle with robbery suspect

Three Boston police officers suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon after a suspect in a robbery violently struggled with them during his arrest, police said.
Police arrested 38-year-old Marshall Burton, of Boston, in connection with the robbery, which occurred in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston Sunday afternoon, around 3:12 p.m., Boston police wrote in a statement posted to the department’s website. When they arrived at the scene, a woman told officers Burton had taken “several” pieces of her property and spit on her before running away.
Officers later found Burton “walking at a fast pace” on Southampton Street with his hands in his pockets, police said. Burton allegedly refused to reveal his hands despite repeated requests from officers he do so. He then allegedly turned around quickly and “point[ed] his hands at the officers and [made] a gesture as if to imply he was shooting at the officers,” police said.
As the officers approached Burton he allegedly began throwing items at them, including a water bottle, police said. A struggle began when officers “attempted to gain control” of Burton, leading one of the officers to deploy his pepper spray as they continued to attempt to arrest Burton.
Burton was eventually placed in custody with the assistance of other officers who responded to the scene, police said.
The officers were transported to a local area hospital for treatment, police said. One of the three officers suffered an arm injury, and all three suffered exposure from the pepper spray to their faces.
Officers later discovered Burton was wanted on three separate warrants in Boston Municipal Court — two for breaking and entering nighttime for felony and trespassing, and one for breaking and entering daytime for felony and trespassing.
He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of unarmed robbery, unarmed assault with intent to rob, receiving stolen property, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.