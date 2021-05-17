Two separate shootings in Pawtucket leave one dead, one injured

Police were called Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired and found a man with several gunshot wounds inside a car. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A man was killed in a targeted, drive-by shooting in Pawtucket, police said.

The victim was identified as Leonardo Tavares and police say he was targeted. Bystanders told The Providence Journal he was a 20-year-old man who had just returned from dropping his mother off at a grocery store and was sitting in his car when he was shot.

No arrests had been made by late Saturday night.

Pawtucket City Councilwoman Melissa DaRosa said she knew the victim.

“We have lost too many people to gun violence,” she said. “I know that the City of Pawtucket does not want these tragic events happening in our community and is dedicated to make sure that we can reduce violence.”

Late on Sunday, police said, a 19-year-old woman was shot and critically injured in Pawtucket.

Officers found the victim when they responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said in a statement.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The woman’s name was not made public and there was no word on any arrests. No other details were released.