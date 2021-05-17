US Supreme Court rules Cranston police violated man’s rights in seizing guns from his home

In a 1973 case, Cady v. Dombrowski, the Supreme Court had ruled that police may search a motor vehicle without first getting a warrant if they’re engaged in a “community caretaking” function rather than investigating a crime.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the opinion for the unanimous high court, rejecting lower court arguments that the “community caretaking” exception to the warrant requirement allowed officers to seize the guns based on legitimate safety concerns for the man and his wife.

PROVIDENCE — The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled that police in Rhode Island violated a Cranston man’s constitutional rights by seizing his guns without a warrant amid fears that he would kill himself.

But Thomas said that searches of homes and vehicles are different from a constitutional standpoint.

“The very core of the Fourth Amendment’s guarantee is the right of a person to retreat into his or her home and ‘there be free from unreasonable governmental intrusion,’ " he wrote. “A recognition of the existence of ‘community caretaking’ tasks, like rendering aid to motorists in disabled vehicles, is not an open-ended license to perform them anywhere.”

Thomas noted that the Fourth Amendment does not prohibit all unwelcome intrusions on private property – only “unreasonable” ones. But, he said, “What is reasonable for vehicles is different from what is reasonable for homes.”

The Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which had filed a legal brief in the case, praised Monday’s ruling.

“Today’s court decision is an extremely important victory for privacy rights,” Rhode Island ACLU executive director Steven Brown said. “The Fourth Amendment has always served as an important barrier to police intrusion into the home, and we are very pleased that the court reaffirmed this fundamental principle.”

The roots of the case reach back to Aug. 20, 2015, when a Cranston couple – Edward A. Caniglia and his wife, Kim Caniglia – began arguing over a coffee mug. The argument escalated, and Edward Caniglia grabbed an unloaded handgun and threw it on the kitchen table, telling his wife, “Why don’t you just shoot me and get me out of my misery?”

When he went for a ride, his wife hid the gun between the mattress and box spring, packed a bag, and stayed at a hotel for the night. She called the Cranston police the next day, saying she was worried about her husband. The police accompanied her back to the house, and the ranking officer concluded that her husband posed a danger to himself or others.

An ambulance took Edward Caniglia to Kent Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, and officers seized two of his handguns while he was gone. Caniglia said he agreed to go to the hospital because the officers promised not to take his guns. Officers acknowledged no such agreement. He was not admitted to the hospital, nor charged with a crime.

Though the police eventually returned the guns, Caniglia sued, claiming the police had violated his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Chief US District Court Judge John J. McConnell Jr. rejected the claim of a Fourth Amendment violation, citing the “community caretaking” exception to the warrant requirement. He said the gun seizure was reasonable considering the officers’ “legitimate safety concern” for Caniglia and his wife.

Caniglia appealed, and three judges from the Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals heard the case, including former US Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter and Senior US Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Bruce M. Selya, a Rhode Islander who wrote a decision upholding the lower court.

“There are widely varied circumstances, ranging from helping little children to cross busy streets to navigating the sometimes stormy seas of neighborhood disturbances, in which police officers demonstrate, over and over again, the importance of the roles that they play in preserving and protecting communities,” Selya wrote in March 2020.

He noted that in the 1973 case of Cady v. Dombrowski, the US Supreme Court ruled that in some circumstances, police may search a motor vehicle without first getting a warrant if they are engaged in a “community caretaking” function rather than investigating a crime.

The 1st Circuit ruling extended that exception to people’s homes.

“The community caretaking doctrine is designed to give police elbow room to take appropriate action when unforeseen circumstances present some transient hazard that requires immediate attention,” Selya wrote. “Understanding the core purpose of the doctrine leads inexorably to the conclusion that it should not be limited to the motor vehicle context. Threats to individual and community safety are not confined to the highways.”

By extending the exception to homes, the 1st Circuit differed from other federal courts, and that circuit split led to Monday’s Supreme Court ruling.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. addressed a several questions that Monday’s ruling does not settle.

For, example, he noted that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. had, during oral arguments, asked what would happen if neighbors of an elderly woman called the police to express concern because the woman had agreed to come over for dinner but had never shown up.

“If the police entered the home without a warrant to see if she needed help, would that violate the Fourth Amendment?” Alito asked.

Caniglia’s lawyers argued that a warrant would still be needed.

But Alito said, “The chief justice’s question concerns an important real-world problem. Today, more than ever, many people, including many elderly persons, live alone. Many elderly men and women fall in their homes, or become incapacitated for other reasons, and unfortunately, there are many cases in which such persons cannot call for assistance.”

In such circumstances, time is of the essence, he noted.

“This imaginary woman may have regarded her house as her castle, but it is doubtful that she would have wanted it to be the place where she died alone and in agony,” Alito wrote. “Our current precedents do not address situations like this.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh also wrote a concurring opinion, saying that under the “exigent circumstances doctrine” police may still enter a home without a warrant they’re reasonably trying to prevent a suicide or help an elderly person who may have fallen.

“Suppose that a woman calls a healthcare hotline or 911 and says that she is contemplating suicide, that she has firearms in her home, and that she might as well die,” he wrote. “The operator alerts the police, and two officers respond by driving to the woman’s home. They knock on the door but do not receive a response. May the officers enter the home? Of course.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.