281 confirmed cases, 19 deaths, and 25,904 vaccinations. See today’s COVID-19 data from Mass.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.6 percent of the 8,376,570 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Sunday, when 48,671 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 25,904 to 7,168,399, state officials reported Monday.

The total shots administered included 3,951,103 first shots and 2,984,809 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 232,487 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

Advertisement

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,217,296.

The department also reported 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 657,119 The department also reported 19 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,413.

The state said 13,827 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 336 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

It also reported that 20,253 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 22.3 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,968 people, bringing that total to more than 1.2 million.

The state reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.02 percent.

The it said the rate would be 1.66 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Advertisement

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.