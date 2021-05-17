Biden calls for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas fighting as pressure mounts to halt violence

Biden “reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks” during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said. But in adding that Biden “expressed support for a cease-fire,” the administration went further than previous accounts of US interactions with Israeli officials in describing the closed-door diplomacy and suggesting a private push.

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Monday called for a cease-fire to end a week of fierce fighting between Israel and Hamas militants, urging both sides to “protect innocent civilians” in a statement that amounted to a subtle rebuke of the Israeli government, a close ally of the United States.

Even as pressure mounted from fellow Democrats and others urging a cease-fire, Biden administration officials had stopped short of joining their calls until Biden spoke to Netanyahu and then issued a carefully worded statement afterward.

On the whole, the comments from Biden and his top advisers reflected their determination to cautiously navigate the ongoing conflict. The administration had declined to weigh in earlier Monday on whether Israel’s military assault against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is proportionate to the risk posed by Hamas rocket fire, as behind-the-scenes efforts to bring the conflict to a close continued.

Biden's conversation with Netanyahu was their third since the deadly exchanges began, amid rising political pressure in the United States to do more to rein in Israeli airstrikes that have killed more than 200 Palestinians in Gaza.

The death toll among Israelis from rocket fire and rising Israeli-Palestinian violence stood at 10, and at least 15 Palestinians have died in clashes in the West Bank.

Pressed during her daily press briefing on whether Biden still believes Israel's military response has been proportionate, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to answer directly.

Biden and other US officials have repeatedly endorsed Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks, which target Israeli towns and cities indiscriminately.

The muted tone reflects a decision by the Biden administration that heavy public pressure on Israel is likely to backfire. Multiple US officials are applying some pressure and advice behind the scenes, with the goal of winding down the conflict, ideally within days.

It is not clear whether either Israel or Hamas would agree to a formal cease-fire, but US and some Arab officials have signaled that a de facto agreement to end hostilities may suffice.

Egypt is a key go-between and had achieved some success last week in persuading Hamas to temporarily stop firing long-range rockets into Israel. The conflict has since escalated, however, and Israel appears to be following a pattern from past conflicts with Hamas, in which Israel attempts to quickly run down a list of Hamas targets before agreeing to pull back.

"The Israelis have a list of Hamas targets they want to hit, so they're not open to a cease-fire" now, said one State Department official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive discussions.

One Western diplomat familiar with discussions said there is a “race-the-clock” aspect to the Israeli actions, with the clock being the buildup of international pressure to end active hostilities because of civilian loss of life. Israel maintains that Hamas intentionally endangers civilians by locating military targets among homes, schools, and ordinary commercial buildings.

Pressure from the United States is often most persuasive, both from administration officials and from members of Congress.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat of New York, said Monday that he agrees with colleagues who put their names to a letter Sunday calling for an immediate cease-fire.

"I want to see a cease-fire reached quickly and mourn the loss of life," Schumer told reporters.

Asked for her response to growing calls inside the Democratic Party for the United States to take a harder line against Israel, Psaki said political considerations must not be the primary focus.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday drew short of calling for a cease-fire or a statement at the UN Security Council.

"We are ready to lend support if the parties seek a cease-fire," Blinken said at a news conference in Copenhagen as part of an unrelated tour of Nordic countries.

When asked why the United States would not sign on to efforts at the United Nations to advance a cease-fire, Blinken said, "We are not standing in the way of diplomacy."

"The question is, will any given action, or any given statement, as a practical matter, end the violence?" he said. "If we think there's something, including at the United Nations, that would advance that, we'd be for it."

Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan both spoke with their Israeli counterparts on Monday.

For days, the United States, a staunch protector of Israel at the United Nations, has blocked efforts by China, Tunisia, and Norway to move the Security Council forward on a statement, including a call for a cessation of hostilities.

Blinken’s qualified support for a cease-fire — only if the parties themselves agree — has been interpreted as an accommodation of Israel’s goal to hit more Hamas targets. Israel also dislikes the term cease-fire because it could imply that Hamas is a legitimate government able to negotiate a formal agreement.

“It’s a pretty clear signal to Israel that it has time to finish the job on its terms,” said Richard Gowan, UN director at the International Crisis Group.

Aaron David Miller, a former US official who has advised both Republican and Democratic administrations on Middle East issues, said waiting on Hamas or Israel to endorse a cease-fire is a recipe for further violence.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been a leading voice in the region criticizing Israel's conduct during the current conflict, on Monday condemned the Biden administration's decision to approve new weapons sales to the Netanyahu government.

“You are writing history with your bloody hands in this incident, which seriously, disproportionately attacked Gaza and caused the martyrdom of hundreds of thousands of people,” he said after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, in comments that wildly inflated the death toll from Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza.