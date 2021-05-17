Brian J. McKeown: A lively soul

Born near Liverpool in Birkenhead, England, Brian immigrated to Massachusetts in 1972, settling in Worcester to continue his job in computer services for Digital Equipment Corp., where he worked for 30 years.

Brian J. McKeown lived life to its fullest. He was dedicated to his wife Sue and had a passion for storytelling, battlefield dioramas, and the Liverpool Football Club.

His daughter, Joanne Sutton, said Brian had “that kind of Liverpool humor.”

“He was the type of person that if you’re in company, he would draw the room. He would be the one telling all the stories, telling all the jokes and everything,” Joanne said. “When I was young, we went to a department store and he bought me a Barbie doll. And when we got it back home, the ring was missing, so we went back to the store and he took a Barbie doll and just took the ring off and gave it to me. He did crazy things like that.”

Joanne recalled her father as a great man: lively, interesting, and fun to be with.

Brian died on April 26, 2020, from COVID-19. He was 74. He leaves his wife, who was by his side as he developed dementia, two children, and two grandchildren.

His sense of humor fueled his passions. He published a collection of satirical essays on the equestrian sport dressage entitled “Enter at A, Laughing: A Tongue-In-Jowl Examination of the Sport of Dressage As Seen Through the Satirical Eyes of a Dressage Husband” in 2003.

Brian went on to publish another work in 2014, a historical fiction novel called “Hannah’s Left Hook.”

“It was based on his maternal grandmother, Hannah Corcoran, who was quite a formidable woman and had a very powerful punch. If anybody crossed her or her family, she would just go for it, you know?” Joanne said. Having two books published was a source of immense pride for Brian, she said.

Brian also enjoyed building historical battlefield dioramas. He researched military history, painted the miniature figures with the correct uniforms, and displayed them throughout the basement of his Worcester home. Brian was particularly interested in the Napoleonic era but built scenes inspired by British history as well.

As his memory loss deepened, his passion for battlefield diorama-making took a back seat to his stamp collection, a hobby he had taken up as a young boy.

“He just had thousands and thousands of stamps, I would sit with him and we would kind of pick out ones that were similar and put them on a page, and he thought it was great,” Joanne recalled.

One of Brian’s favorite pastimes was playing with his dogs, Toby and Darcy. He would blow up balloons and throw them in the air for them to pop.

“I like to think of them doing that in heaven. That’s how I kind of remember my dad, playing with the dogs,” Joanne said with a wistful smile.

This story was written in partnership with Northeastern University’s School of Journalism.