Inequities in state’s vaccine rollout are unacceptable

Updated May 17, 2021, 40 minutes ago
City of Chelsea Public Health Nurse Paula McHatton, left, and Dr. Toby Ritterhoff fill syringes with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while preparing to vaccinate at least 200 essential workers at the Chelsea Senior Center on April 6.
City of Chelsea Public Health Nurse Paula McHatton, left, and Dr. Toby Ritterhoff fill syringes with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while preparing to vaccinate at least 200 essential workers at the Chelsea Senior Center on April 6.

I read Emma Platoff’s article in the Globe Wednesday morning in which I was quoted (“Success of rollout quiets Baker’s critics,” Page A1, May 12). My comment about our state’s being “in a decent place” was in reference to the total number of residents who have been vaccinated. I’m disappointed that readers could be left with the implication that I’m satisfied with the fact that only 37 percent of Black residents and 33 percent of Hispanic residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. I am most certainly not. I do not think that’s “decent.”

We need to devote even more energy and resources to connect with those communities where there is vaccine hesitancy or barriers to vaccine access. To be clear, the numbers we are seeing in communities of color are nothing to be satisfied about.

Senator Cindy F. Friedman

Democrat of Arlington

The writer represents the Fourth Middlesex District and is Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing.

