A proposal: Could we please have a chorus of church bells?

During a recent stay at a friend’s home in the South End, I was pleasantly startled by the sound of church bells somewhere off in the near distance, just as day was heading toward dusk. Immediately, I saw images from the past of rambling rooftops and narrow winding streets in old distant cities and villages where tolling bells still mark the hours. For me, it is an ancient, reassuring sound projecting something alive into the future.

Boston and Cambridge are full of churches, largely vacant, as they are in Europe. Perhaps, if someone were to mobilize them, they could form a chorus to join the lone bell tower I heard, a small offset to our troubled times. Of course, there are choruses that could emerge to oppose such an effort. But it’s just a thought.