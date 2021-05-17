fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

A proposal: Could we please have a chorus of church bells?

Updated May 17, 2021, 49 minutes ago
Historic bells from the former Holy Trinity Church were lifted into place at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston in 2015.David L. Ryan

During a recent stay at a friend’s home in the South End, I was pleasantly startled by the sound of church bells somewhere off in the near distance, just as day was heading toward dusk. Immediately, I saw images from the past of rambling rooftops and narrow winding streets in old distant cities and villages where tolling bells still mark the hours. For me, it is an ancient, reassuring sound projecting something alive into the future.

Boston and Cambridge are full of churches, largely vacant, as they are in Europe. Perhaps, if someone were to mobilize them, they could form a chorus to join the lone bell tower I heard, a small offset to our troubled times. Of course, there are choruses that could emerge to oppose such an effort. But it’s just a thought.

John C. Marksbury

North Truro

