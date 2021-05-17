In rescue of one baby bird there is a conservation lesson for us all

Re “US outlines major new conservation effort: Details sparse on plan to save 30 percent of land and waters” (Page A2, May 7): This month my son’s fourth-grade class rescued an injured baby bird. They worked together to get the bird to our local animal hospital. Their actions represent the knowledge that humans — even young, Minecraft-obsessed humans — understand our connection and responsibility to nature.

While saving a bird may have a small overall benefit to nature, the Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful initiative has the potential to bring huge conservation gains. This historic, decadelong conservation strategy to conserve 30 percent of our lands, waters, and ocean is a call to action for governments and communities, challenging us to work collaboratively toward an America where nature is inclusive, accessible, and climate-resilient.