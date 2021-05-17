Celtics and Wizards, going in opposite directions late in the season, get fresh start with play-in tournament

Then the season began, and injuries and COVID-19 cases began to ravage Boston’s roster. Gradually, expectations were reset, and what once seemed improbable suddenly became possible. When the dust from a confounding 36-36 season settled, the Celtics sat alone in seventh place, forced to keep their season alive in the play-in tournament, craning their necks to see the 76ers, Nets, and Bucks — teams they once viewed as peers — miles ahead in the standings.

After all, Boston had just come within two wins of reaching the NBA Finals and it was returning most of its core from that group, including soon-to-be All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Maybe the play-in tournament would determine their first-round opponent, but what would be it.

Last November the NBA revealed the format for its new play-in tournament involving the teams that finish 7-10 in each conference. The Celtics could be forgiven if they were not paying close attention, though, because it did not figure to be especially relevant to them.

On Tuesday night, the Celtics will face the 8th-seeded Wizards at TD Garden. If Boston wins, it will secure the No. 7 spot in the playoffs. The reward for that mild achievement would be a first-round meeting against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and the rest of the Nets. If the Celtics lose to Washington, they will face the winner of Tuesday’s other play-in game between the Pacers and Hornets on Thursday, with the winner securing the No. 8 spot.

“Obviously, it’s a place we didn’t expect ourselves to be, but we’re here,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “So we have to deal with it, and deal with what’s in front of us. It’s 0-0. Everybody gets an opportunity to start over and a fresh, new playing field. We’ve got to go out there and take advantage of it. We’re all starting from the beginning and there’s no excuses now.”

The Celtics’ appearance in the play-in tournament is a clear setback for the franchise. This season was never supposed to veer down this road. But the Wizards’ arrival here is viewed through a much different prism. It is taken as a substantial achievement.

Washington appeared lottery-bound for most of this season, until Russell Westbrook recaptured his MVP-level form and helped the Wizards storm to a 17-6 record over their final 23 games, the second-best mark in the NBA over that span. They are playing with confidence, and they are playing like a team that is thrilled to have this opportunity that once seemed quite unlikely.

“The thing that I like about their team is they can be big and physical and play with great size, but they can also go small and fast,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “And so they’ve got a lot of ways to win, and they’ve shown that over the course of the last 23 games, 24 games, with the stretch they’re on. It’s a really hot team. It’s a really good team.”

With Brown out for the season after undergoing wrist surgery, Washington will have two of the three best players in the matchup, in Westbrook and All-Star Bradley Beal. Despite Brown’s absence, however, Boston could be as healthy as it has been in weeks.

Every other player took part in Monday afternoon’s practice, including center Robert Williams, who has missed five of the last six games because of turf toe. Williams is officially listed as probable for Tuesday’s game, and there are no other players on the injury report.

“Guys seem to be engaged,” Stevens said. “They’re ready. They know that the task is large.”

The setup is certainly unusual. Stevens, who guided Butler to two NCAA title games during his tenure as the Bulldogs’ coach, said the format reminds him of an NCAA tournament opening weekend.

The biggest difference is that Celtics and Wizards are already quite familiar with each other. They played three times this season, with Boston winning twice. But their last matchup came on Feb. 28, when the Celtics’ regular-season dreams remained considerably bigger, and the 13-19 Wizards probably did not think they would end up here.

Smart said that it’s important for the Celtics to realize that it is not too late, however.

“We’re still here,” he said. “We still have an opportunity to change this narrative around. It’s going to take every last [one of us], so we’ve got to come ready to be great.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.