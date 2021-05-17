Connor Clifton back in on Bruins defense for Game 2 as injured Jeremy Lauzon sits

His absence left the Bruins with Clifton, a right shot playing his off side, and partner Kevan Miller hoping to improve the third pair’s standing after a rough opening game.

Lauzon blocked a shot with his right hand in Saturday’s Game 1 and was held out of Sunday’s practice in W ashington. The rookie finished Saturday with 19:12 TOI, and no one had more blocked shots (four) or hits (eight).

Bruce Cassidy’s first lineup substitution of this postseason came on the back end. Jeremy Lauzon sat for Monday night’s Game 2 against the Capitals, and Connor Clifton drew in.

Lauzon and Miller were on the ice for the final two Capitals goals of the 3-2 overtime loss, and were hammered especially hard by the Alex Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-Anthony Mantha line. Coach Peter Laviolette was happy to send the Ovechkin line over the boards against Boston’s third pair. It rewarded him with 15 shot attempts (six against) and one goal against Lauzon-Miller.

“We do like bigger bodies against them if it’s not going to be Grizz and Charlie,” said Cassidy, who would prefer to give Ovechkin a steady diet of the Patrice Bergeron line and the No. 1 D pair of Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy.

“I think [Miller] will do a good job against Ovechkin, play him hard. He got inside ice a little too often against us. We have to keep him to the outside. He can cause some problems once he gets in there.

“Whoever it is, they know they’ve got their hands full.”

Clifton sat three of the final four regular-season games. Cassidy has used him quite a bit against the Capitals, including his highest workload of the year (25:38, after Brandon Carlo was injured March 5) and 22:56 in the JV-against-varsity season finale.

Cassidy was hoping Clifton would be able to curb his freewheeling tendencies and play a steady, physical game next to Miller. The Bruins’ gap control and decisions to join the rush were issues in Game 1. Clifton has not shown consistency in either area.

“Less is more at times,” the coach said of Clifton, activated instead of the bigger Jarred Tinordi (another left shot, Jakub Zboril, remains out with an upper body injury). “The last game in Washington, the opening faceoff of the second period, he had a chance to get a puck deep, tries to make a play that isn’t there, all of a sudden they’re gone on a 3 on 1.

“Play the percentages, Cliffy, and if there’s something that develops, you see an opportunity to get up the ice and get your shot off, great.”

Second chance for Krejci line

David Krejci, who was on the ice for two Washington goals in Game 1, went without a point for the third time since the April 12 trade deadline. His line, with Taylor Hall and Craig Smith, had outscored teams, 15-2, in their 16 games at the end of the regular season. But in Game 1, crickets.

“Hmm,” Krejci said before puck drop, smiling when asked what he’d like to change in Game 2. “We obviously talk a lot. We had some videos yesterday and this morning. We’ll try to do the things we talk about. We addressed some things where we can get better. So.”

Anything specific?

“Oh yeah,” he said. “For sure. So, we’ll try to do that tonight.”

Despite the cold open, he has been “Playoff Krech” of late — not that he thought much of the moniker.

“I don’t really pay attention to that, to be honest with you,” he said. “I don’t look at the internet much. I’m just trying to focus on each game. Whatever happens the game before, forget about it and get ready for the next one. If it’s a bad or good game, whatever. It’s in the past. I just try to be better the next day.”

Coyle moves up

After a quiet Game 1 for the bottom six, Cassidy made changes there, too. Charlie Coyle, of late playing on the right wing, started in the middle between Nick Ritchie and Jake DeBrusk. The fourth line, sans DeBrusk: Curtis Lazar in the middle of Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner . . . Washington second-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov and netminder Ilya Samsonov, both off the COVID list, took the morning skate in D.C. but did not play . . . Goalie Vitek Vanecek, who left Game 1 with an apparent injury to his left leg (a pulled groin or hamstring, perhaps a tweaked hip), was listed as day to day. Pheonix Copley was the backup to Craig Anderson. The Capitals went into this season with a platoon of Samsonov and 38-year-old signee Henrik Lundqvist, who did not play because of a heart issue . . . The Bruins waived prospect Pavel Shen for purposes of terminating his contract. The 2018 seventh-rounder (212th overall) played in 16 games in Providence this year (1-3—4), his second AHL season. The Russian center posted a 4-5—9 line in 35 games in 2019-20.

