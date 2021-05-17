EMass boys’ lacrosse: Natick’s Colby LeBlanc headlines Players of the Week

Colby LeBlanc, Natick — The 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound junior was a force for the undefeated Redhawks, scoring two goals with two assists in a 9-7 win over Newton North before tallying five goals with two assists in a 10-9 overtime victory over Wellesley.

Chris Claflin, Newton North — The senior controlled the midfield with a goal and three assists in a 9-7 Bay State Conference loss to Natick last Tuesday, then erupted for six goals and three assists in Thursday’s 11-3 win over Weymouth.

Erik Aulbach, Andover — The junior attack compiled 10 goals with four assists in Merrimack Valley Conference wins over Dracut (10-8) and Methuen (10-7).

Advertisement

Sam Mattson, King Philip — The senior racked up seven goals in a 16-10 win for the Warriors over Mansfield in Hockomock League play last week.

Sean Murphy, Medway — Over two games in less than 24 hours last week, the senior had a combined nine goals and six assists for the Mustangs in a 17-3 Tri-Valley win over Bellingham and 12-7 nonleague triumph over Bishop Feehan.

Lee Poulin, Austin Prep — The sophomore compiled 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in key Catholic Central wins over Bishop Fenwick (12-5), Matignon (13-2), and St. Mary’s (16-6).

Andrew Tilton, Silver Lake — Possession was the name of the game for the Lakers in the program’s first win against Patriot League rival Duxbury last week, 10-9, with the sophomore winning 20 of his 23 attempts at the faceoff X.

Will Walsh, Chelmsford —Moving from midfield to attack, the junior has been a dominant force from the left side for the Lions with 18 goals through five games, including seven goals in a pair of close battles with Central Catholic this past week.