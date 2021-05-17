Game-winner by Revolution’s Adam Buksa was a special moment for Rhode Island family

Meghan and Roby Marshall are both front-line workers and had sent their three children to live with their grandparents in New York as the pandemic worsened.

The Revolution striker personally invited the Marshall family of Coventry to the match after forming a connection with them last May during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam Buksa’s game-winning goal Sunday night for the Revolution against the Columbus Crew provided a Rhode Island family in attendance a special moment to savor.

The separation was hard for her twin boys, and Meghan wanted to surprise them with a birthday wish from a Revolution player. Enter Buksa, who not only wished them a happy birthday but invited the family to a future Revolution game.

On Sunday, the Marshall family, now reconvened, watched together as Buksa subbed in and scored the go-ahead tally in the 83rd minute of New England’s 1-0 victory.

“It was a great moment,” said Buksa. “I met my little fans from Providence. Their parents work in a hospital, I believe, so they’ve been struggling a lot since the beginning of the pandemic.

“I liked to really say a big thank you for the family for their courage, commitment, for all the community to help people out in these difficult times.”

Moments after scoring the goal, Buksa met with the family and gifted them his jersey.

“I promised them to give my jerseys to their children,” said Buksa. “They were very happy with it, and I was also very happy to make them happy, because that’s something I really, really love, to make other people happy.

“I hope they enjoyed the game, and I’m pretty sure that we earned a few extra fans for the Revolution. I hope they will spread the will to support the Revolution to the other people.”

