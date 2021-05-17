Matt Grzelcyk has never met a challenge too big to take on, and that’s a mind-set the Bruins need right now

John knows from hustling — he spent many an overnight traveling from the family’s Charlestown home to help turn the Bruins’ Garden ice into the Celtics’ parquet floor (and vice versa) as a member of TD Garden’s Bull Gang. His son knows it too — he has spent the bulk of his hockey life as the undersized defenseman with an oversized heart, ready and willing to use every skill at his disposal to handle whomever and whatever offenses throw at him.

“I always told him, ‘I don’t care if you score goals, I don’t care what you do,’” John said over the phone Monday. “But if I just gave up a night of overtime and I don’t see you hustling, I’m going to be mad.”

Across all those years spent sending his youngest off to the ice for yet another hockey game or practice, John Grzelcyk delivered the same message. If dad was going to sacrifice a night of overtime, Matt better make it worth it.

And right now, the Bruins need that hustle more than ever. As they headed into Game 2 Monday night against the Capitals, much of the focus of Saturday night’s series-opening overtime loss was on the top six forwards and their relative lack of production. But as Bruce Cassidy talked early Monday of needing to see “more urgency” from his team, he wasn’t just talking about the Bergerons, Marchands, Pastrnaks, and Krecjis. As the Capitals continue to rely on their physicality and size to control the pace and maintain possession of the puck, Bruins defenders need to get in their way.

And while that may seem a particularly difficult challenge for the 5-foot-9, 175-pound Grzelcyk against, say, 6-5, 255-pound Anthony Mantha, it’s nothing new for the kid who’s been hustling his entire life.

“I think that that’s always been one of my focuses, being more of an offensive defenseman, knowing if I’m going to make it to the next levels, that’s how I’m going to make it, not overpowering guys,” Matt said prior to puck drop Monday. “It’s something I’ve always had to deal with, I’ve always been pretty undersized as a defensemen. I was taught at an early age that there are other areas of the game. I think as I was growing up, the game was changing.

“I had great coaches, and my dad also was also well aware of the importance of skating, and that’s how I was going to make it to those levels. That’s something I tried to hammer home. The more you climb up, something you have to get used to is guys being bigger than you. There’s ways around it.

“At the same time, I’m not going to shy away from it, not going to dodge hits. You got to be smart, not to get cornered off in certain situations. But it’s the playoffs, intense hockey. I can skate around all day using my legs but there’s certain times you have to take a hit to make a play. I try not to shy away from that, but make sure I’m being smart out there.”

In many ways, Grzelcyk has used those smarts and skills to rise up the list of Boston’s most indispensable players, complementing the anchor that is Charlie McAvoy, running the point on the power play, providing glue to a defensive unit that said goodbye to Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug this past offseason.

“If he has to play against bigger bodies he’s done it his whole career,” Cassidy said.

Little does the coach know just how long he’s been doing it. We’ve established that Matt is the youngest of John and Kathleen’s four kids, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Matt’s the baby, but he was never supposed to be born,” laughed John. “There are almost nine years between him and our next one. I was 45 years old when I had Matt. Me and the wife were like, ‘What are we going to do here? I”m 45 years old.’

“It turned out pretty good.”

It sure did, with Matt pushing himself against older (read: bigger) kids his whole life, from the Kitchen Kup rollerblade tournament that takes over Charlestown each year to the years in high school, the national development program, Boston University, Providence, and the pros. Not bad for a kid whose dad thought a chance to play for a Division 1 college might be the hockey ceiling.

“I always stressed education with him, he was always the smallest one,” John said. “But growing up, he never had a bad coach. I stressed education thinking there’s no way he’s ever going to play in the NHL. I was happy with him hopefully getting a scholarship to a local college and after that, it’s gravy. He always said, ‘Dad, I could play in the NHL. He thought he could and believed it. I didn’t — his size, but also I know how hard it is. From being at the Garden, there’s a lot of good players, and a lot of really good players from college who don’t make it.”

And then are those who do, the ones who learn how to emphasize their strengths as a way to overcome their shortcomings, those who head into a 10th game this season against the same opponent more than ready for whatever blows are coming his way.

“Obviously, they’re a pretty big, heavy team, they like to play that way, and that’s the challenge,” Matt said. “That’s the way we play as well, so we’ve got to be ready to match their intensity tonight, get back to our game. We’re at our best when we’re moving our feet, holding onto pucks. Being physical doesn’t always mean going for the big hit. We know we can play a little more intense.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.