Packers sign another quarterback with Aaron Rodgers’s future with team unclear

The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’s future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft and former Jacksonville Jaguars starter — over the past week. Rodgers, who reportedly wants out of Green Bay, and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love had been the only quarterbacks on the Packers’ roster. Benkert, who is 6 feet 3 inches and 218 pounds, signed with the Falcons in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia. He spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on Atlanta’s practice squad and was on injured reserve in 2019.

Ryan Kerrigan, the former Washington defensive end and all-time sack leader, has agreed to a one-year contract with the division rival Eagles, he and the team announced.

Kleine highest-ranking woman for NFL team

The Broncos hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she’s believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive in league history.

Soccer

Gary Neville has united a group of former playing rivals turned broadcasting competitors to lobby the British government to introduce an independent regulatory body for English football to help to stave off any renewed attempts to launch a Super League by elite clubs. Six English clubs, including Neville’s former club Manchester United, tried to launch a breakaway European competition last month to usurp the Champions League, with most teams guaranteed entry rather than having to qualify through domestic placings each year. It collapsed inside 48 hours amid an outcry from fans, the government and broadcasters, including Neville on Comcast-owned Sky Sports.

Serena wins for first time in more than three months

Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato, 6-3, 6-2, in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open at Parma, Italy. Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, dominated after dropping her serve in the opening game. Williams hadn’t won since beating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February … Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his world record in the 50-meter backstroke. The 20-year-old touched in 23.93 seconds during the semifinals of the European Championship at Budapest. That was 0.07 quicker than his previous mark set at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago. The 50 back is not an Olympic event.

