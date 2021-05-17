Patriots sign offensive linemen Alex Redmond and James Ferentz

Ferentz, 31, has played in 45 career games, including 24 with the Patriots (four starts). He has played center and guard for New England and is familiar with the offense and line calls.

Alex Redmond, who has been with the Bengals the last five years, has signed on, according to a league source. Additionally, James Ferentz, who has been with the organization for parts of the last four seasons, has re-signed, according to an ESPN report.

The Patriots bolstered their offensive line ahead of next week’s organized team activities, signing a pair of veteran interior guys Monday.

Though his snaps have been limited, Ferentz has what coach Bill Belichick once called a lot of “Patriot experience” from his time in camps, practices, and games. Ferentz played at Iowa for his father, Kirk, who was a Belichick assistant with the Browns.

Redmond, 26, has started 24 of his 32 games with Cincinnati, including seven in 2020. He has experience at guard and tackle and has played right guard exclusively over the last three seasons. He played collegiately at UCLA and entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2016.

The Patriots have David Andrews at center and Shaq Mason at right tackle. Mike Onwenu could have the inside track at left guard, and Ted Karras figures to be the top interior swing man.

Marcus Martin, Najee Toran, and rookie William Sherman also will battle for snaps and roster spots this summer.

