The Patriots will be re-signing quarterback Brian Hoyer, a league source confirmed Monday night. It will be his fourth tour of duty in New England. The veteran started his career in New England as an undrafted free agent (2009-11) and returned in 2017 and again in 2020.
An 11-year veteran and respected locker room leader, Hoyer joins Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Mac Jones in the quarterback room. It’s likely Hoyer will compete for snaps while serving as a mentor for Stidham and Jones.
Hoyer won the backup job out of camp last summer and started Week 4 in Kansas City when Newton contracted coronavirus. He struggled mightily (15 of 24, 130 yards and an interception) and was inactive the rest of the season.
Hoyer has played in 70 games with 39 starts in his career with 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He has always drawn rave reviews from teammates and coaches for his practice habits and ability to give the defense great looks as a scout team quarterback.
The former Michigan State standout has also been with the Cardinals, Steelers, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers, and Colts and it would not be a surprise to see him enter the coaching ranks when his playing days are over.
