The Patriots will be re-signing quarterback Brian Hoyer, a league source confirmed Monday night. It will be his fourth tour of duty in New England. The veteran started his career in New England as an undrafted free agent (2009-11) and returned in 2017 and again in 2020.

An 11-year veteran and respected locker room leader, Hoyer joins Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Mac Jones in the quarterback room. It’s likely Hoyer will compete for snaps while serving as a mentor for Stidham and Jones.

Hoyer won the backup job out of camp last summer and started Week 4 in Kansas City when Newton contracted coronavirus. He struggled mightily (15 of 24, 130 yards and an interception) and was inactive the rest of the season.