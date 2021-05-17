Playing fast, St. John’s Prep lacrosse strikes early, bounces BC High

DANVERS — In a matchup of the two top lacrosse teams in the Catholic Conference, St. John’s Prep blitzed BC High in the first half, opening up an eight-goal cushion on the way to a 14-5 win Monday afternoon.’

“Getting the win is really important, but we know you’re going to see [BC High] again in two weeks and it’s going to be a different game,” said Prep coach John Pynchon. “It’s going to be at their place, they’re going to be fired up and aggressive, and everyone has film. We’re thrilled for the win, but we’re ready to get back to work tomorrow.”

With Bryant commit Graham Tyson leading the way, Prep (4-0, 3-0 CC) won seven of the first eight faceoffs and built a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. Jimmy Ayers netted three of his game-high five goals over the first 15 minutes and Prep expanded the lead to 10-2 by halftime.

BC High (3-1, 2-1) came out strong in the third quarter with goals from Owen Porter and Louis Timmins, but never drew closer than 10-4, as Ayers responded with a goal off a turnover and Prep shut out the visitors over the final 18 minutes.

“We wanted to play fast and take advantage of situations,” Pynchon said about the hot start.

“Our first goal was in an unsettled situation, so those are bonuses, then when we play our offense regularly at a fast pace, it seems like they’re going 100 miles per hour.”

Prep received goals from eight players including Tyson, Charlie Wilmot (2 goals, assist), and Michael Kelly (2 goals). The damage would have been greater if not for a fantastic effort in net from BC High senior Jamie Horton, who made 14 saves.

But Prep’s attacking front simply overwhelmed BC High early, scoring their first eight goals in unassisted fashion.

“A lot of the goals were just ‘dodge, move the ball and attack the one-on-one matchup’ and they were able to win those matchups by being athletic,” said Pynchon.