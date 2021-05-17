St. John’s Prep baseball starts fast, then Sam Belliveau finishes off BC High

“Getting those three runs allows me to attack right away and not be worried about giving up a few runs early on,” Belliveau said. “I tried to stay cool, calm, and collected and trusted my defense to make the plays. The key is to attack the zone because good things happen.”

The senior righthander used the early run support to remain calm during strenuous situations Monday, finding ways to escape jams and earn a complete-game victory as No. 5 St. John’s Prep defeated No. 8 BC High, 5-2, in a Catholic Conference matchup at Monan Park.

Receiving a three-run cushion before he even took the mound helped St. John’s Prep ace Sam Belliveau enter attack mode.

Seton Hall-bound third baseman Pat D’Amico (1 for 4) started the first-inning rally when he reached on an error and scored on a double to left field by Nick Solitro. Eric Wing followed with an RBI knock to left and Shane Williams scored Solitro with a groundout to make it 3-0.

It turned out those were all the runs needed for Belliveau, who threw a shutout in his first start of the season against St. John’s of Shrewsbury.

The UMass commit allowed seven hits and four walks across seven innings, but worked through crowded base paths in myriad ways. In the second inning, he backed up the plate on an errant throw home to nab BC High first baseman Dan Scolaro between third and home.

An inning later, BC High threatened with runners on first and second and nobody out, but Belliveau picked off the lead man at second base before left fielder Matt Mitchell gunned a runner at the plate to end the threat. Belliveau picked another runner off in the fourth inning and induced a critical 6-4-3 double-play in the sixth to kill another BC High rally.

“His composure with some of the base runners was great,” Prep coach Dan Letarte said. “I think he controlled the running game as best he could. Sometimes when you don’t have your best stuff, you need help from your teammates and we made a lot of plays.”

UConn-bound junior Niko Brini manufactured the first run for BC High (2-2) in the third when he stole second and third, and scored on a throwing error. Scolaro scored the other run for the hosts, scampering home from third on a Belliveau pickoff at first in the fourth.

Each time BC High cut into the deficit, St. John’s Prep answered. Payton Palladino recorded a sacrifice fly in the fourth to make it 4-1 and Richmond commit DJ Pacheco blasted a towering homer over the replica Green Monster in left field for a 5-2 lead in the fifth.

Belliveau (7 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts, 93 pitches) said he felt stronger as the outing went on, retiring six of the final eight batters he faced to help the Prep (4-1) close out its rival and improve to 3-1 in the Catholic Conference.

“I feel like I really hit my groove the last couple innings because I trusted my body and mechanics to finish it off the last couple innings,” Belliveau said. “It’s huge after the tough loss to Xaverian last week and hopefully we can keep the momentum going.”

Central Catholic 4, Billerica 0 — Sophomore Frankie Melendez struck out the final batter of his second varsity start to finish off a no-hitter for the sixth-ranked Raiders in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Central coach John Sexton said he was impressed by his pitcher’s growth from his impressive first start against Chelmsford.

“He was even sharper and maybe a little bit more self assured,” Sexton said. “He was confident, and he was working fast. He would get the ball back from the catcher, he would get right back on the rubber, get the sign, and deliver.”

Melendez threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes, and fanned 10. Offensively, the Raiders recorded 11 hits, including an impressive performance from Kyle Espinola (3 for 4). Melendez walked three and Central made two errors, leading to baserunners, but hurler finished off his gem.

“I am so, so proud of him,” Sexton said. “I can’t even tell you how proud I am of him.”

Andover 11, Tewksbury 1 — Senior Anthony Teberio, a Wheaton College commit, pitched five innings of one-run baseball and earned the Merrimack Valley Conference victory for the Golden Warriors (3-3).

Arlington Catholic 3, St. Mary’s 0 — In a complete game effort, junior Andrew Christopher allowed two hits, no walks, and struck out seven to lead the Cougars (3-2) to the Catholic Central League win.

Attleboro 15, Milford 0 — Tyson Forte fired four innings of one-hit ball, fanning 10, as the Bombardiers took the Hockomock matchup by mercy rule.

Bishop Fenwick 8, Matignon 5 — Sophomore Anthony Marino recorded two hits, drove in two runs, and stole two bases for the Crusaders (4-3) for the Catholic Central win.

Bishop Stang 5, Saint Joseph Prep 2 — Ryan Jones and Seamus Marshall each drove in two runs in the Catholic Central clash between the Spartans (5-1) and the Phoenix. Hayden Duke earned the win after striking out 14 batters over six frames.

Braintree 13, Framingham 3 — Junior Tyler Curtis tossed six shutout innings and classmate Josh Donovan was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs in the Bay State Conference win for the Wamps (5-1).

Catholic Memorial 4, Xaverian 3 — The Catholic Conference showdown needed 11 innings for a final, as shortstop Chris Bear delivered the winning single up the middle to give the No. 13 Knights (3-2) a big home win.

“For us to be able to bounce back and win in extra innings was encouraging — showed some resilience from the team, which was good,” CM coach Hal Carey said.

Nick DiRito threw six innings, striking out 10 while allowing one run, to keep the No. 3 Hawks (3-1) at bay for much of the afternoon. Xaverian plated a pair of runs in the seventh to force extra innings. Catholic Memorial had lost two earlier conference games by a single run.

“With 12 games this season, we play 10 league games, and the two nonleague games are against Lincoln-Sudbury and Austin Prep. So we’re not playing any bad teams in our 12-game stretch,” Carey said. “There’s going to be ups and downs, but we think we can play with anybody.”

Chelmsford 5, Lawrence 2 — Backed by solid defense, including a diving catch from Colin Ryan, sophomore Caleb Stuart spun a three-hitter, striking out 12 as the visiting Lions (4-2) earned the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Marcos Hernandez (double, RBI), Tim Connor (double triple, RBI), John Nickerson, and Nick Burns had two hits apiece and Jonathan Cotta delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly.

Duxbury 6, Marshfield 3 — The Dragons (3-2) trailed, 2-0, through one inning, and 3-2, through four, but they scored two in the fifth and two more in the sixth to outlast the Rams (0-5) for the Patriot League win in Duxbury.

Chris Walsh plated Teddy Massingham and Nick Ayres brought home Dan Bird with back-to-back sacrifice flies in the fifth. Johnny Bownes sprinted home on a wild pitch in the sixth, then Massingham drove in Matt Festa with a double to left moments later.

Massingham pitched five sharp innings, allowing three unearned runs and striking out seven while giving up only one hit and not walking any batters. Festa escaped from jams in both the sixth and seventh, helping the Dragons cement their third consecutive win.

Hingham 13, Silver Lake 3 — Jonathan St. Ange had two hits, two RBIs, and scored two runs as the Harbormen (3-3) cruised to the Patriot League victory with 12 total runs in the third and fourth innings.

Lowell 5, Dracut 4 — The Red Raiders (2-2) pulled out a closely contested Merrimack Valley victory behind the pitching of senior Adam Betty, who struck out nine and allowed one earned run in a complete-game performance.

Medfield 12, Medway 6 — Sam Palmer tossed four shutout innings, fanning seven, and had a single and double for the the No. 14 Warriors (5-1) in the Tri-Valley win.

Milton 8, Walpole 6 — Charlie Walker struck out 13 and Shea Donovan went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI as the No. 7 Wildcats (6-0) picked up another Bay State Conference win.

Needham 12, Weymouth 1 — Nico Schwartz socked a grand slam that locked up the mercy-rule Bay State Conference win for the Rockets (2-4). Jacob Smith (1 earned run, 6 strikeouts) pitched a complete game, and Stephen Mackenzie and Jack Levine drove in two runs each.

Newton North 7, Brookline 2 — Freshman Myles Oo (3 for 3, double) had a perfect day and junior Johnny Donnellan (2 for 4, RBI) tacked on two extra-base hits in the Bay State Conference win for the Tigers (4-2).

North Quincy 2, Plymouth South 1 — Zach Taylor allowed no earned runs over 5⅓ frames and rapped two hits with an RBI and Kevin Pritchard earned the save with 1⅔ innings in relief for NQ (3-2) in the Patriot League win. Alex Montero and Scott Ritz had two hits apiece.

Norwell 2, Rockland 1 — Senior Nick Ferraro earned his first varsity win for the Clippers (1-2), going six innings without giving up an earned run in a South Shore League win over the visiting Bulldogs.

Norwood 5, Millis 0 — Jackson Cropper fanned 17 batters for the Mustangs (4-1) in a Tri-Valley League win.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 11, Malden Catholic 0 — Nolan Puglisi (5 strikeouts) fired five hitless innings as the Pioneers (4-2) won by mercy rule in the Catholic Conference. Matt McDonald (2 RBIs, a triple, 2 runs) and Chris Pompei (2 RBIs, run) led the offense.

Stoughton 7, North Attleborough 4 — Senior Brady Conlin went the distance for the Black Knights (2-3), adding a solo home run in a Hockomock League win over the 18th-ranked Red Rocketeers.

Boys’ lacrosse

Reading 11, Winchester 3 — In a matchup of the last two Division 2 state champions, the visiting Rockets (3-0) used a six-goal fourth quarter to topple Winchester. Reading received three goals from senior Colin Mulvey in the fourth to help spark the run.

The game was 3-3 after one quarter, but sophomore goalie Finn Granara (12 saves) and the Rockets D held the hosts scoreless in the rest of the way.

“I wanted to see where we were, we just had no clue,” said Reading coach Charlie Hardy when asked if he looked at the matchup as a statement game. “We played Woburn who wasn’t very good, and (Winchester) played Belmont who isn’t very good, so this was a hell of a game. I think Winchester got a little tired, we gained our composure after halftime and we played well late. I still think these two teams will end up seeing each other in the playoffs.”

After a scoreless second quarter, Reading received goals from Robbie Granara and Nick Palmero in the third for the slim two-goal lead heading into the fourth. Thanks to faceoff man JP Sullivan (11 wins), the Rockets strung together several possessions and the result was six unanswered goals from from Mulvey (3), Mike Cassarano (2) and Palmero.

Bishop Feehan 14, Archbishop Williams 2 — The Shamrocks (3-2) picked up a Catholic Central League win on the road behind the sharpshooting performances of junior Eagan Coia (5 goals) and senior Miles Hannah (3 goals).

Central Catholic 5, Methuen 3 — In a low-scoring Merrimack Valley Conference game, Vito Piro made nine saves and Finn Croston and Easton Morse netted a pair of goals each for the Raiders (3-3).

Gloucester 10, Saugus 2 — Robbie Schuster and Jackson Low scored three goals apiece and Brett Cunningham had a goal and four assists for the Fishermen (2-2) in a Northeastern Conference win.

Hopkinton 11, Holliston 8 — Owen MacDonald scored five times and added two assists for the Hillers (1-3), who topped the Panthers in a Tri-Valley League battle.

North Andover 9, Dracut 5 — Senior John Drew made 14 stops for the Scarlet Knights (3-1), who were led by senior Jared Hiller (2 goals, 2 assists) and junior Jack Ferullo (goal, 3 assists) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Swampscott 10, Danvers 9 — Vinny Palmer’s fifth goal of the game gave Big Blue (3-0) an overtime win over the Falcons in Northeastern Conference play.

Girls’ lacrosse

Billerica 14, Lowell 5 — Eighth-graders Sara Macleod (3 goals), Grace Leyne (1 goal), and Sophia Janoni (1 goal) teamed up for five goals, and Paige Murphy and Julia Trainor added three apiece in the Merrimack Valley win for the Indians.

Central Catholic 15, Methuen 3 — Grace Lydon had four goals and an assist for the 15th-ranked Raiders (4-2) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win over the Rangers.

Fontbonne 9, Cardinal Spellman 8 — Emily Kraunelis scored four goals for the Ducks, who moved to 3-1 on the season in a nonleague win over the Cardinals.

Gloucester 13, Saugus 4 — Ella Costa scored four times for the Fishermen, who evened their record at 2-2 in a Northeastern Conference win over the Sachems.

Greater Lowell 7, Lowell Catholic 5 — Davalyn Sanchez made nine saves for the Gryphons (3-2) in a Commonwealth Athletic Conference win over the Crusaders.

Quincy 18, Hull 4 — Kathleen Lynch was the focal point of the offense for the Presidents (5-1), scoring four goals in a nonleague win over the Pirates.

St. John Paul II 14, Sturgis East 13 — Hadley Crosby netted the winner in double overtime after Ella Bartolomei scored times nine in regulation for the Lions (4-1) in a Cape & Islands win.

Westwood 21, Ashland 1 — Senior Jane Gaffney and junior Lindsey Diomede netted four goals and an assist each for the top-ranked Wolverines (6-0, 4-0), with Diomede also coming away with 10 draw controls in the Tri-Valley League win over the Clockers.

Whitman-Hanson 18, Abington 3 — Senior Katie Mulligan scored three goals and assisted on three more, with sophomore Ella Nagle dishing out five assists for the Panthers (2-2-1) in a nonleague win over the Green Wave.

Softball

Bishop Stang 17, Saint Joseph Prep 14 — Sabryna Pereira (3 for 3, 2 walks), Olivia Brousseau (4 for 5, 2 triples, 6 RBIs), Mikayla Brightman (5 for 5, 2 RBIs), and Emilee Sullivan (2 for 3, 1 RBI) powered the Spartans (1-4) to the Catholic Central win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 6, New Bedford 1 — Sophomore Lilly Welch picked up her first varsity win for the ninth-ranked Trojans (3-2), firing a four-hitter with no earned runs and six strikeouts in a Southeast Conference win over the Whalers. Juniors Rian Keefe and Ashley Jacques had two hits apiece for B-R, with Jacques stealing three bases.

Cardinal Spellman 15, Fontbonne 5 — The sophomore tandem of Ava Loud and Roslyn Quinn combined for six RBIs and senior Julia McDonald (4 for 5) also had a productive day from the plate, leading the Cardinals (5-2) in the nonleague win.

Central Catholic 4, Billerica 3 — Junior Hayley Rapaglia struck out 14 for the 15th-ranked Raiders (3-1) over 12 innings in a Merrimack Valley Conference marathon win over the Indians.

Foxborough 7, Oliver Ames 3 — Emma Callahan threw 5⅓ shutout innings and Morgan Sylvestre was 4 for 4 to lead the Warriors (4-1) to the Hockomock win.

Georgetown 13, Hamilton-Wenham 5 — Madeleine Mogavero, Lily Caplin, Lauren Dullea and Megan Skahan had three hits apiece to lift the Royals to the Cape Ann win.

Hanover 6, Pembroke 5 — Freshman Erin Condon tied the game with a two-out single and classmate McKenzie Foley (4 hits, 2 RBI) produced the winning hit in the eighth to lift the Hawks (3-2) to the Patriot League victory.

Haverhill 2, North Andover 0 — Sicily DiDomenico pitched a complete game with 14 strikeouts and had the winning RBI to lead the Hillies (1-4) to the Merrimack Valley win.

King Philip 8, Franklin 5 — Charlotte Raymond went 3 for 3 with two home runs, three RBIs, and was hit by a pitch as the Warriors (5-0) picked up another Hockomock League win.

Latin Academy 2, Boston Latin 1 — Carleigh Schievink hit a solo homer and drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and Ellie Etemad-Gilbertson made a game-clinching diving catch in center field to help the Dragons (5-1) edge out the Wolfpack.

Lowell 8, Dracut 0 — Junior Giana LaCedra fired her third straight shutout, striking out 15 while yielding one hit as the top-ranked Red Raiders rolled to the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Christina Panagiotopoulos (2 hits, 2 RBIs), Mia Ly (3-run homer), Katrina Russell (triple), and Alanna Carbonneau (double) led the attack. Freshman catcher Molly Schribman continued her stellar play.

Lynnfield 9, Newburyport 0 — Senior Reilly Ganter pitched a three-hit shutout and contributed two RBIs for the Pioneers (4-1), and Chloe Shapleigh (3 for 4) added two triples in the Cape Ann League win.

Middleborough 4, Abington 1 — Melody Rees went 3 for 4 to help No. 17 Middleborough (6-0) earn the South Shore League win.

Millis 8, Norwood 7 — With the tying and go-ahead runs on third and second, freshman Riley Caulfield fanned the final Norwood batter swinging to secure the Tri-Valley League win for the host Mohawks (4-1). Caulfield scattered six hits, struck out four, and was 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs. Sophomore catcher Franceska Pizzarella went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Natick 10, Wellesley 1 — Martha Jennings (2 for 2, double, 2 RBIs) struck out eight over the final five innings and Juliana Kiley went 4 for 5 with a home run as the Redhawks (5-1) picked up the Bay State Conference win.

Weston 19, Wayland 9 — Junior Caitlyn Rhatigan (2 hits) drove in five runs to help the Wildcats (2-2) tally a Dual County League win.

Boys’ tennis

Plymouth South 5, North Quincy 0 — Griffin Laverty, Noah Dudley and Colby Consolati combined for a 36-0 sweep in singles, powering the Panthers (4-1) to a Patriot League road win.

Girls’ tennis

Central Catholic 5, Billerica 0 — Meg Malolepszy (6-0, 6-0) breezed to a win at first singles, highlighting a dominant road victory for the Raiders (2-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Boys’ track

Quincy/North Quincy 107, Scituate 23 — Brian Gutro sprinted to wins in the 100 and 200 meters and won the triple jump as part of a dominant Patriot League victory for Quincy/North Quincy (1-1).

Girls’ track

Quincy/North Quincy 91, Scituate 44 — Natalia Kepczynski cleared 5 feet to win the high jump and Niamh Mwafulirwa won shot put and discus to lift Quincy/North Quincy (2-0) to the Patriot League victory.

Boys’ volleyball

Billerica 3, Central Catholic 2 — Ankeet Patel (season-high 20 kills) and Saketh Mynampati (defense) led the Indians to the 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 15-13 Merrimack Valley win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Wachusett 0 — Senior Sebastian Frankel amassed 35 assists and four aces for the host Warriors (2-2) in the nonleague win. Ryan Maier contributed 10 kills, and Jack Braverman logged 6 kills, 6 aces and 14 service points.

Lowell 3, Andover 1 — Senior libero Rowan Galloni recorded 25 digs for the Red Raiders, who stayed perfect (4-0) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win over the Golden Warriors.

Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 0 — Hunter Boucher (6 aces, 10 assists) and Isaiah Taylor (6 kills) carried the visiting Crusaders (1-0) to the Commonwealth win.

Trevor Hass reported from Duxbury and Kevin Stone from Winchester. Adam Doucette, Ethan Fuller, Jake Levin, Andrew Lin, and Ethan McDowell contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.