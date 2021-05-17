With Tuukka Rask’s contract expiring, are Bruins coming to a crossroads in goal?

The short answer to that Monday night was that Tuukka Rask was back in the Bruins net, making the 95th playoff start of his career, and the Bruins have him penciled in to remain there for the foreseeable future.

Maybe.

There’s just a lot we don’t know about Rask and his future, be it with the Bruins or elsewhere, a couple of games into the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Typically we’ve gone into the playoffs and he’s our guy,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday morning, hours before Rask took the net in Game 2 of a first-round series vs. the Capitals. “We don’t want to go to Tuukka and say, ‘Hey, if you have a bad outing, you’re out.’ I don’t think that helps anybody right now.”

After a t pause, Cassidy continued:

“But I think internally we know that we have other options, if, for whatever reason, injuries happen.

“Look at Washington [which lost starter Vitek Vanecek in the early minutes of Game 1]. If [Jeremy] Swayman went in there [for Rask], I think our guys would be confident with him in there.”

What we have here, hometown hockey fans, is a nuanced, multidimensional, and wee-bit-puzzling situation that we have not seen around the Bruins net since Rask’s arrival here full-time in the fall of 2009.

Yes, he’s the guy, the franchise Numero Uno, still the great playoff hope, albeit one right now with an expiring contract that he signed forever ago (July 2013 with general manager Peter Chiarelli on the job).

Ditto for Jaro Halak, who also has no deal in place for 2021-22. He has been Rask’s reliable backup for three seasons. Well, make that the better part of three seasons.

Halak, who turned 36 just last week, tumbled a rung down the depth chart over the last six weeks and now is the backup to Swayman, the 22-year-old ex-Maine Black Bear who became Rask’s second — and fill-in starter — while Halak spent much of April in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Where’s Halak’s head these days as the No. 3?

“Well, Jaro’s obviously a professional,” noted Cassidy. “He’s here working hard every day. But he’s not happy. He obviously didn’t get his chance to get in the net down the stretch as much as he’d like. We had to balance the need to get our No. 1 ready, Tuukka, and we felt three starts was going to do it.”

That left three other starts across what remained of the regular season, and two of those went to the eager Swayman. Halak suited up May 4, his lone start since April 3, and that led math, logic, and a hot hand to the choice of Swayman as playoff backup.

It also left Halak with the handwriting on the red pipes on what used to be his share of the net. With Swayman’s ascent, at a pay rate less than half of Halak’s $2.25 million, the Slovak stopper’s days look like they’re over here. Rask is 34 and never has been on the job without a deal in hand. What are his plans beyond this playoff run? Your faithful puck chronicler asked him that following the club’s loss with him in net here Saturday in Game 1. To wit: Might he be framing his future around how this postseason plays out?

“I haven’t really thought of that,” said Rask, whose very being as a player is to anticipate what happens next. “I just try to go game-by-game, series-by-series, and then see what the future brings after that. Obviously there are going to be some decisions to be made, but we’ll do that when the time’s right.”

Rask added again that his focus is present tense. OK, got it. Blinders attached behind that dazzling painted mask. Singular focus and all that. Certainly his privilege after a distinguished career that has brought him contracts worth (per capfriendly.com) more than $61 million.

Rask late in the season was sidelined by injury, believed to be a lower back strain. Swayman is here, in part, because of Rask’s injury and Halak’s extended stay on the COVID “unavailable” list.

So, health-wise, body-wise, does Rask feel he wants to continue his playing career after wrapping up this season?

“I’m not going to answer that right now,” said Rask with a mild chuckle. “I’ll talk to you after the season. You’ll find out.”

We are left to make of all that what we will, perhaps with the secret decoder rings of our choice. Who is that masked man and what is he thinking?

Now, Rask already may have a verbal agreement to return to the Bruins, a deal best left unsigned, from the club’s perspective, until after the July 21 expansion draft to stock Seattle. If unsigned, he does not have to be added to GM Don Sweeney’s protected list.

Or he may have his eye fixed on testing the free agent market, totally unfettered for the first time, come July 28. Or he may have had his fill of the blocker-and-glove life and be ready to head home to Finland with wife and kids, be it to retire outright or play a less pressurized and demanding pro life in Scandinavia or in the KHL.

What was most curious and perhaps revealing in Rask’s responses was that he did not trot out the standard, “I’ve always been a Bruin and I’d love to return here.” Nor did he say, “I’d like things to work out here.” Or, say, “I’m only 34 and I’ve got lots of hockey left in the tank.”

Not a peep of that, which is fine. But very curious.

Rask, remember, abruptly left the club less than a year ago, amid the screwy playoff bubble life in Toronto, he said, to tend to a family emergency. Some of us (hand up here) felt that would be the last we would see of him in a Bruins uniform. But he returned, played quite well at times (15-5-2) in the regular season, and again holds down the big job at the biggest time of the year. He remains their best goalie, provided you’re not listening to talk radio and the fan hysteria that is its oxygen.

What’s different for Rask from all those prior playoff tours is that he has Swayman on deck, looking capable of filching the No. 1 job if Rask should falter. He now has the heat of future promise at his back, and what appears to be the unknown of a future paycheck, if that’s something that still interests him.

What it all means, he said, we will find out at season’s end. There could be more Tuukka time here. Or we may be witnessing the end.

