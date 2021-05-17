Yankees place DH Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with left quad strain

The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.

The New York Yankees placed designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a left quad strain.

Stanton is hitting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in his 33 games this season. The four-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP homered in three consecutive games on May 4-6 but has only three hits in 25 at-bats since then.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist.

Albert Pujols, Dodgers make it official

Albert Pujols signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels.

The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make the move last weekend. The fifth-leading home run hitter in major league history likely will be in uniform during the Dodgers’ home series with Arizona, which begins Monday night.

The Dodgers transferred righthander Tony Gonsolin to the 60-day injured list to make room for Pujols on the 40-man roster.

Pujols was unceremoniously cut by the Angels earlier this month in an abrupt end to his largely unsuccessful 10-year, $240 million tenure with the Orange County club. The struggling Halos will pay all but about $420,000 of Pujols’ $30 million salary this season while he plays on with their dominant local rivals.

The Angels said they broke up with Pujols because he wanted to play every day, but they have two players at his positions — first baseman Jared Walsh and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani — with far superior offensive numbers.

Yet Pujols is joining the Dodgers as a clear backup and situational player, suggesting that playing on — and playing for a title contender again after nine mostly dismal seasons in Anaheim — were more important to the 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.

Pujols, who began his career with 11 prolific seasons in St. Louis, has 667 career homers, and he is 13th in big league history with 3,253 hits. The most prolific hitter of his generation batted .198 with five homers and 12 RBIs this year while playing in 24 of the Angels’ 29 games, and he is in a 7-for-43 slump since April 20.

With former NL MVP Cody Bellinger still sidelined by a hairline leg fracture, Pujols could play first base to fill in for Max Muncy, who occasionally moves to third base to give a day off to Justin Turner. Muncy can even play second base, which will be fluid for at least four weeks with Gavin Lux moving to shortstop while Corey Seager heals from a broken hand suffered over the weekend.

Tough break for Braves RHP Ynoa

Atlanta Braves righthanded pitcher Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa’s hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading to the tests which revealed the fracture.

Ynoa was frustrated after giving up five runs and nine hits in 4⅓ innings of a 10-9 loss to the Brewers.

“I knew he had done it and it was sore but in the flight it started bothering him more,” Snitker said Monday. “They checked this morning and it was a fracture. It’s a shame.”

Ynoa (4-2, 3.02) has the lowest ERA and most wins on the Braves staff. He allowed only one earned run in his previous three starts before Sunday.

Ynoa’s emergence has been especially important as Mike Soroka, the team’s opening day pitcher in 2020, experienced a setback in his recovery from surgery for his torn right Achilles tendon. Soroka had a follow-up surgery on Monday, leaving his hopes for a return this season uncertain.

The Braves promoted rookie lefthander Tucker Davidson from Triple-A Gwinnett. Davidson will start Tuesday’s second game of a three-game series against the New York Mets. Lefthander Jesse Biddle was designated for assignment.

There was some good news for the Braves: right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the lineup Monday night. He did not start the past three games after jamming his left ankle while running to first base on Thursday against Toronto. He struck out as a pinch-hitter on Sunday.