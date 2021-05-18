Books to boost your kid’s passion for the outdoors

From forest to ocean, mountains to rivers, New England teems with natural beauty. With warm weather finally here, kids can stop scrolling and start strolling toward beaches, streams, and trails. Here are a few great books to get them pumped for some outdoor exploring.

For ages 4 to 8, you can’t go wrong with any of Workman’s “Backpack Explorer” series. “Backpack Explorer: Beach Walk,” by the editors of Storey Publishing in North Adams, teaches kids the difference between a great blue heron and white ibis. They’ll learn to differentiate seaweeds, from sugar kelp to Irish moss. They’re prompted to make a sundial, and to close their eyes and pay attention to the wind, bird calls, and the sound of waves.

“Over and Under the Pond,” by Kate Messner, illustrated by Christopher Silas Neal, sees a mother and son exploring a pond by boat. A great introduction to that ecosystem, it includes a glossary with basic information on everything from whirligig beetles to painted turtles. The duo’s acclaimed nature books also include “Over and Under the Snow” and “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt.”

“What Is a River?” by Monika Vaicenavičienė is a work of art. Whimsical, detailed mixed-media illustrations pull in readers as a young girl on the riverbank asks: “River, who are you? Grandma, what is a river?” Grandma’s answer involves myth, ecology, geography, ancient history. Beautiful.

UP IN THE TREES

With spring springing and birds hatching, it’s the perfect time to take up birding as a family hobby — whether you’re watching sandpipers on the beach, or red-winged blackbirds in your backyard. For the earliest birders, Connecticut author-illustrator Paul Meisel’s new “My Tiny Life, by Ruby T. Hummingbird” is Technicolor eye candy. The 2018 Theodor Seuss Geisel Award honoree’s colorful illustrations also pack a punch in “My Happy Year by E. Bluebird.”

A page from Paul Meisel's “My Tiny Life, by Ruby T. Hummingbird.” Copyright © 2021 by Paul Meisel

“Backpack Explorer: Bird Watch,” is another solid entry in Workman’s series. With text from North Adams’ Storey Publishing, illustrated by Oana Befort, it’s a colorful and engaging way for kids to glean birding basics — from the special voice boxes in songbirds, to the difference between a barn swallow’s nest and an osprey’s.

For slightly older kids, Fran Lee’s “Backyard Birding for Kids” is a solid start. Same goes for avian expert and artist Jonathan Alderfer’s “National Geographic Kids Bird Guide of North America.” And this category wouldn’t be complete without Caldecott Medal winner “Owl Moon” by Hatfield legend Jane Yolen. She captures the poetry of birding.

ON THE TRAIL

“Have you ever seen animal tracks in the woods and wondered what creature made them? … Every great naturalist is a nature detective,” Kim Andrews writes in “Exploring Nature Activity Book for Kids: 50 Creative Projects to Spark Curiosity in the Outdoors.” Here, kids embark on naturalist activities — from observing insects on the ground to stars in the sky.

“Backpack Explorer: On the Nature Trail” comes with a magnifying glass and badge-like stickers for spotting, say, a squirrel or an acorn. Kids will learn the difference between nettles and dandelion leaves, sycamore and birch, and are urged to get up close to notice the texture of tree bark.

“The Keeper of Wild Words,” by poet Brooke Smith with illustrations by Madeline Kloepper, isn’t about ecology but the poetry of nature. In a world where kids have more screen time than play-in-the-woods time, this hits hard. A little girl visits her grandmother, Mimi, a writer. Mimi had “been sitting at her desk all day, distracted by a hummingbird, a wasp’s nest. … Mimi wove words into everything, everything that mattered.” But as her wild words are disappearing, she calls on Brook to be their keeper.

Also noteworthy: “The Magic and Mystery of Trees,” by Jen Green with illustrations by Claire McElfatrick is a solid introduction to all things trees — how they eat, where different types grow. “The Hike,” by Alison Farrell, is a charming adventure as sisters explore the woods around them. From their nature diary, we learn how dead trees still support life, and that crows, ravens, magpies, and jay belong to the corvidae family.

START ‘EM YOUNG

With tiny tots, you can’t go wrong with anything that introduces them to engaging with a book — especially books that introduce the wonders of nature. “Who’s Hiding in the Woods?,” by indie kids’ book publisher Nosy Crow with illustrations by Katharine McEwen, is a colorful lift-the-flap board book. The board book “Little Muir’s Night” uses original words by John Muir, with illustrations by Susie Ghahremani, while “The Adventures of John Muir,” by Kate Coombs, illustrated by Seth Lucas, tells the story of the famed naturalist. Coombs and Lucas tell the stories of other famous outdoorsmen with “Henry David Thoreau in the Woods” and “John James Audubon Painted Birds.”

Everything by Oliver Jeffers is fantastic, but “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” is a standout. This stunning picture book touches on everything from ocean creatures to the night sky — a great gift for any newborn to grow on.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.