Nicole Kidman’s magical mystery tour continues

I’m still recovering from Nicole Kidman’s coats and hair in “The Undoing.” They were so very undeniable. But by August, I will be ready for yet another iteration of the actress in yet another mystery series written by the super-productive David E. Kelley. Soon, they will be naming a TV mystery miniseries genre after her.

Hulu has just announced that the eight-episode adaptation of “Nine Perfect Strangers” — based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, who also wrote “Big Little Lies” — will premiere on Aug. 18. It’s about an expensive and hardcore wellness resort run by Kidman’s character. Nine stressed-out people show up for healing, but get more than they bargained for, as they say in movie trailers.