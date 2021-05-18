Nicole Kidman’s magical mystery tour continues

I’m still recovering from Nicole Kidman’s coats and hair in “The Undoing.” They were so very undeniable. But by August, I will be ready for yet another iteration of the actress in yet another mystery series written by the super-productive David E. Kelley. Soon, they will be naming a TV mystery miniseries genre after her.
Hulu has just announced that the eight-episode adaptation of “Nine Perfect Strangers” — based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, who also wrote “Big Little Lies” — will premiere on Aug. 18. It’s about an expensive and hardcore wellness resort run by Kidman’s character. Nine stressed-out people show up for healing, but get more than they bargained for, as they say in movie trailers.
Advertisement
The cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving. Also on board: Manny Jacinto, who played Jason on “The Good Place.”
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.