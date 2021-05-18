Business groups press to reinstate a ‘search for work’ requirement in return for jobless benefits

State officials could nudge more people out of their homes and back into the workforce, the business groups say, if they revert to the pre-pandemic requirement that those who claim unemployment insurance benefits must show they are actively seeking work.

As employers race to fill positions on factory floors and in restaurant kitchens across the state, their trade groups are pushing the Baker administration to reinstate a job-search requirement for people who are on unemployment.

Six business groups wrote Friday to labor secretary Rosalin Acosta, urging the state to restore the work-search requirement. They also suggested the state could use federal aid money to offer some sort of return-to-work bonus of as much as $1,500 a person, similar to what has been proposed in a number of other states.

Their request was submitted when the state’s official date for lifting all remaining pandemic-related business restrictions was Aug. 1. But on Monday, Governor Charlie Baker moved that date up to May 29, citing progress with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Now, many consumer-facing businesses are in a mad scramble to find more workers before they return to full occupancy levels in less than two weeks.

“A couple of our members have said the new pandemic is the shortage of workers,” said Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, and one of six executives whose names are on the letter to Acosta. “We’re looking for whatever help the administration can give us on this. I don’t think it’s the silver bullet, but it’s something that we can control and should control.”

The other signatories represent the Greater Boston and Cape Cod chambers of commerce, the National Federation of Independent Business, the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, and the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council.

“Bringing this search requirement back . . . will trigger a lot of people to reassess their current position and timeline and decide it is time to get back into the workforce,” said Jon Hurst, president of the retailers group.

Hurst said he’s optimistic that the job-search requirement could go back in place when Baker’s state of emergency is lifted — now set for June 15 — though he would prefer to see it happen on May 29, to coincide with the full reopening.

Baker spokesman Terry MacCormack declined to say when state officials might reinstate the job-search requirement, other than to note that the administration has rolled out roughly $700 million in small-business grants to help keep workers on payrolls during the pandemic and that it will “continue to take the steps necessary to ensure more Massachusetts residents get back to work.”

State officials say the requirement was suspended in March 2020 after the state received updated federal guidance and is not tied to the state of emergency.

Suspending the requirement was a common response across the country in the early days of the pandemic, when entire sectors of the economy were essentially shut down. But as states lift pandemic restrictions, they’re also bringing the rule back: Forbes reported on Monday that at least 36 states had reinstated the job-search requirement or had announced plans to do so.

As of March, the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance had documented more than 116,000 people claiming unemployment insurance benefits. That remains well above typical monthly levels, but it also shows considerable progress: The number peaked last May, when more than 500,000 people in Massachusetts were on unemployment. The monthly total has largely been trending downward ever since.

Worker advocates raised concerns about reviving the requirement right now. After all, they said, the pandemic isn’t over.

John Drinkwater, workforce development specialist at the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, said parents who don’t have access to adequate child care, such as after-school programming, could be at a disadvantage, as well as people with immunocompromised household members who may not want to return to a workplace where colleagues or customers aren’t wearing masks.

“The search requirement isn’t a bad thing as long as we’re not throwing people off benefits for turning down work that may not be suitable for their circumstances,” he said.

Monica Halas, a consulting attorney with Greater Boston Legal Services, said she takes issue with the implication that a significant number of the people getting aid aren’t looking for work. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there that people are refusing jobs,” Halas said.

Some say the worker shortage could be a wakeup call to improve pay and working conditions. That’s certainly what Carlos Aramayo, president of the union Unite Here Local 26, argues when referring to challenges facing the restaurant industry. “If you improve people’s pay, it’s going to bring people back,” he said.

Prior to the rule’s suspension, Massachusetts required people receiving unemployment benefits to show they had conducted at least three job inquiries a week, such as by submitting an application or arranging an interview. They also had to keep a log of their efforts. Employment lawyers said that reinstating the rule could send the right message.

“It’s hard to imagine that it couldn’t help, at least by putting some awareness into people who are receiving benefits that those benefits could be subject to withdrawal if you’re not looking for work,” said Susanne Hafer, a lawyer with Sullivan & Worcester.

Andrew Prescott at Nixon Peabody said unemployment benefits were always intended to provide a short-term cushion for displaced workers, until they found new “suitable” employment.

“I don’t think it’s an onerous burden to show that you are at least trying to get a job,” Prescott said. “The Legislature never intended it to be a long-term welfare benefit, so that people could opt out of the job market for extended periods of time.”





Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.