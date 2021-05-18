Macy’s workers in Boston win backpay after the company’s ‘Scan and Pay’ app skirts commissions

The decision “sends a powerful message to CEOs across the industry that companies cannot use mobile apps to force a backdoor pay cut on workers,” said UFCW president Marc Perrone. “UFCW is calling on the company to ensure that stores both in Massachusetts and nationwide follow this ruling and end the practice of using its Scan and Pay app to deny workers the commission they are entitled to for the service they provide.”

The decision, reached late last month, comes at a moment when more retailers are relying on mobile payments and have been increasingly using their brick and mortar storefronts as fulfillment centers to help handle an onslaught of online orders. It was hailed by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 130,000 Macy’s employees in the US, and over 32 million retail workers nationwide.

Unionized employees at Boston-area Macy’s stores won an arbitration dispute and backpay from their employer after arguing that the company’s “Scan and Pay” mobile app cost them commissions they’d normally receive from sales.

Macy’s introduced the Scan and Pay app in the spring of 2018 as a convenience to its customers, who are able to scan the bar codes of items they found in-store and complete their purchase on their phones. They then show their receipt of purchase to a Macy’s employee before leaving the store.

Advertisement

But shortly after it was introduced, it became clear to workers that the app was going to allow customers to complete sales without giving credit to employees in certain departments that work for a commission. Many workers in the jewelry, cosmetics, shoes, men’s suits, or furniture departments are paid based primarily on their commissions or earn an hourly base wage plus a percentage of their sales.

“Right away a red flag came up that’s going to affect the commissioned people,” said Bob Whittle, the union steward for the UFCW at the Natick store. “It was a direct violation of the contract and it was trying to stiff people of their commissions.”

Advertisement

Workers said they saw the impact of the app directly on their take-home pay.

“We make commission, and we have certain specialty skills that others just don’t have. We’re compensated for it and that’s how we make our money,” said one worker in the men’s suits department at the Braintree store, who asked for anonymity due to fear of retribution. “With the Scan and Pay you can provide that service to the customer and they can bypass you.”

The worker said the app complicated things on the sales floor. He and his colleagues typically spend time talking to customers and helping make sales. But when the app was in place “you don’t know what customers are coming in that are actually using the scan and pay. You assume they’re leaving the store with nothing.”

Eventually, he came to realize that the time he’d spend helping customers who would then buy and pay using the app also meant time away from other potential commissioned sales. Without commissions, his base pay, which can typically be about $25 an hour, could drop to $13 an hour.

UFCW Local 1445 President Fernando Lemus said that Macy’s had agreed to approach the union about the app’s rollout. “We know technology is here to stay and we told them they needed to exclude the commissioned departments out of the system,” Lemus said. But that didn’t happen, he continued, and “some of my commissioned members were telling me they were tied up as long as an hour about a product and found out that they went and ordered it on the app.”

Advertisement

UFCW Local 1445, which represented over 12,000 workers in New England, brought suit against Macy’s in September of 2018, and the case went to arbitration in December 2020.

In late April, the judge found in favor of the worker’s claims saying all commissioned departments should be excluded from the app and should receive backpay for commissioned sales that they had not received.

Macy’s did not return a request for comment about how that process would be implemented.

But the decision has real implications as more retailers look to apps to supplement their workforce at brick and mortar stores, said Thomas Anton Kochan, a professor of industrial relations, work and employment at MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

“It’s very clear that the employees had a legal right to file a grievance and to be made whole in this case, because their employer failed to abide by the contract,” he said. But he said it’s also clear that when a company chooses to integrate technology into the retail exchange, it’s better served by incorporating its employees into the process.

“The big issue here is that workers need a stronger voice in how technology is being designed as it changes their job,” he said. “If they had asked the workers themselves, ‘How can we do this so that it’s better for the customer and fair to you?’ I suspect the workforce would have had some ideas.”

Advertisement

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.