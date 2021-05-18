Marketing-tech firm Klaviyo raises $320 million, plans to hire 500 employees by end of year

Klaviyo, a marketing technology company based in Boston, announced Tuesday it has raised $320 million. The new funding, which comes about six months after a $200 million round in November, doubles the company’s valuation by investors to more than $9 billion.

Klaviyo helps businesses do their own marketing without forking over customer data to third-party platforms or marketplaces, said Andrew Białecki, the cofounder and chief executive of the firm. Klaviyo provides companies with analytics tools to track and understand consumer behavior, while also offering channels for communication such as e-mail or text messaging.

“We believe that at the end of the day, owning relationships with consumers will help businesses become closer to their customers, more durable, and more profitable,” Białecki said in a statement. “And that’s not only a better way of doing business — it’s the next era of digital relationships.”