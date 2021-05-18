Teenagers as young as 13 can start trading stocks with Fidelity

Fidelity says the program, called Fidelity Youth Accounts, is designed to help teens learn how to save, spend, and invest from a young age. To set up an account, however, they will need the consent of a parent or guardian who has a brokerage account with Fidelity.

The Boston-based financial services firm launched a program on Tuesday that lets teens set up no-fee savings and investment accounts, which would allow them to buy and sell stocks, as well as mutual funds and ETFs.

Fidelity Investments is looking to tap a new generation of investors: 13- to-17-year-olds.

“Fidelity is committed to responsibly supporting young investors,” said Jennifer Samalis, the company’s senior vice president of acquisition and loyalty, in a statement. “Importantly, our goal for the Fidelity Youth Account is to encourage young Americans to learn through action and foster meaningful family conversations around financial topics.”

The accounts come with built-in education models intended to boost financial literacy, according to Fidelity. A parent or guardian will have access to the youth account until the teen turns 18, when the account will transition into a standard brokerage account.

Fidelity had already been seeing a recent surge of young investors as of late. Of the 4.1 million accounts opened across the company in the first three months of the year, 1.6 million were opened by investors under age 36, a more than 220 percent increase compared with the same period a year ago.





