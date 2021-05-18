14 gluten-free bakeries and restaurants in honor of Celiac Awareness Month

This Nepalese newcomer in Huron Village (in the old Full Moon space) draws raves for thoughtful gluten-free offerings. Most everything on the menu is safe, save their mo-mo dumplings and noodle dishes. Try several types of chhoila: spicy, marinated grilled calamari, chicken, or sweet potato, aromatic with plenty of cumin. Most soups and curries are also gluten-free. This restaurant really aims to please: You can even specify your spice tolerance on a 1 to 10 scale, and they’ll listen. 344 Huron Ave., Cambridge, 617-945-1485, www.basecrave.com

To commemorate Celiac Awareness Month , here’s a sampling of bakeries, cafes, and full-service restaurants that offer terrific gluten-free options. Remember to call the restaurant directly to inquire about food-prep specifics, and that menus are subject to change. Want more options? Check out listings at Find Me Gluten Free and Gluten Free New England .

City Tap House

The crowd-pleasing City Tap in Fort Point has a global, gluten-friendly menu (and notes which dishes have been prepared in a shared fryer). Try gluten-free flatbread, poke bowls, burgers on gluten-free buns, and grilled tandoori chicken. 10 Boston Wharf Road, Boston, 617-904-2748, www.citytap.com

Davio’s

Many restaurants offer a gluten-free dish here and there or take modification requests. This Northern Italian mainstay has devoted gluten-free brunch, lunch, and dinner menus — with plenty of choices, ranging from pizze and eggs to steak and seafood. There’s a full pasta menu, too, served in appetizer or full-size portions. Various locations, davios.com

Grainmaker

These Southeast Asian fast-casual spots with locations in Davis Square and downtown offer an entirely dairy-free, gluten-free menu: crispy wok-seared dumplings, poke and veggie bowls, tacos with corn tortillas, and brownies, all packaged in reusable containers. Note: Order online; phones sometimes go unanswered. 91 Summer St., Boston, 617-482-0131; 248 Elm St., Somerville, 617-764-3222, www.eatgrainmaker.com

A dog named Hunter enjoys a dairy-free treat while visiting J.P. Licks in Davis Square with his family. The ice cream parlor also scoops an array of gluten-free flavors. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

J.P. Licks

Everyone’s favorite hometown ice cream parlor scoops an array of gluten-free flavors, from the traditional (coffee, chocolate) to the quirky (fruity pebble cereal milk, white coffee chunk). Most of their custom ice cream cakes can be made gluten-free, too. Various locations, www.jplicks.com

Kane’s

In an informal survey, this doughnut shop drew raves from gluten-free diners for delicious desserts that taste just like their mainstream counterparts. The chain now offers a dozen gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free doughnuts, in flavors ranging from chocolate glazed to coconut to jelly- and lemon-filled, made in a dedicated facility. They ship, too. Various locations, www.kanesdonuts.com

Jennifer Lee’s Bakery

Find this gluten-free, nut-free, vegan bake shop — started when owner Jennifer LaSala was still at Chelsea High School — at the Boston and Worcester public markets. Be sure to order her signature cookie monster brownies, made with fudge and filled with cookie dough. She also delivers. www.jennyleesbakery.square.site

Razor clams at Little Donkey in Cambridge. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Little Donkey

This Central Square tapas parlor has many gluten-free choices. It’s personal for chef Ken Oringer, who has family experience with celiac disease. Try tuna poke, razor clams, duck mole, empanadas, lamb chaat, and more. At South End sister restaurant Coppa, at least four gluten-free pastas are on offer every night, he says. 505 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 617-945-1008, www.littledonkeybos.com

Mida

Chef Douglass Williams — one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs 2020 — has Crohn’s disease, so he’s sensitive to dietary restrictions. Any of the South End Italian restaurant’s many pasta dishes can be made gluten-free, except gnocchi and lasagna. 782 Tremont St., Boston, 617-936-3490, www.midaboston.com

NexMex Thing

The next best thing to eating anything you want, whenever you want? NexMex, which has a huge gluten-free Mexican menu, with flautas, nachos, tacos, and bowls, many made with plant-based Beyond Meat. 77A Main St., Peabody, 978-839-3931, www.nexmexthing.com

The Real Deal

This deli in Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury takes the angst out of pizza night with a large subs menu, plus gluten-free pies, salads, panini, and burgers (black bean, turkey, or beef), thoughtfully served with gluten-free french fries. 736 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-522-1181, and 1882 Centre St., West Roxbury, 617-325-0754, www.realdealdeli.net

Salvatore’s

A warm, reliable red-sauce hangout in Medford Square, Salvatore’s offers lots of choices for gluten-free diners on its big menu, explicitly listed: in addition to plenty of beef, poultry, and seafood options, there are several gluten-free pasta dishes, from shrimp and scallop fra diavlo to chicken alfredo. 55 High St. Medford, 781-393-9333, www.salvatoresmedford.com

Twist

This gluten-free bakery-café with locations in Burlington and Millis draws raves from discriminating diners who appreciate owner Kathryn Ernst’s devotion to scratch-made sweets and savories. Ernst started the business on a kitchen counter in 2008, trying to balance her kids’ busy lives with her own allergy restrictions. “I kept working toward finding something really beneficial that tasted good — and once I figured it out, I wanted to share it with people,” she says. One bestseller? Carrot cake with pineapple and coconut. “If it’s not popular, it’s not on the menu,” she promises. 30 Millston Road, Millis, 508-376-1163, and 62 Second Ave., Burlington, 781-825-8416, www.twist-bakery.com

Violette

Leesteffy Jenkins is the powerhouse behind this full-service Porter Square destination, which sells everything from pizzas and empanadas to pot pies and tarts with a focus on fresh fruits and seasonal veggies, plus sourdough from a 15-year-old starter (and many dairy-free choices). “My menu changes all the time; every week, there’s something new,” she says. Jenkins suffers from celiac and Hashimoto’s, and she takes customer questions seriously. 1786 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 857-500-2748, www.violettegf.com

