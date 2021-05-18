If you’re ready for a summery cocktail made with beer, then ‘Let the Fun Bee-Gin’

“When I’m drinking beer, I’m always thinking about how it’s made. Cocktails were never something I was overly analytical with, but then I was at a fancy cocktail bar having a double-IPA cocktail,” said Connolly, whose job as director at Springdale Beer Co., in Framingham, means he has his hands in lots of things, including production. “Everyone always thinks of beer cocktails as shandies, but I’ve been thinking about that cocktail ever since I tried it. A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.”

Joe Connolly has been thinking about Let the Fun Bee-Gin for about a decade. Well, not that cocktail specifically, but something like it. All the cocktails like it, actually. That’s to say, a cocktail made with beer.

Advertisement

In the winter, five years into his tenure at Springdale, part of a 12-year career in the beer industry, he was helping to develop Lavenade Tart Ale, a spring release, and in a flash, that beer cocktail came to mind. Barrel fermentation is a big focus for Springdale’s brewers, but Connolly found that the some of the bright flavors he was toying with worked just fine without wood contact, allowing for cleaner, fresher, brighter notes, particularly the lavender and lemon, which seemed like a natural match for, well, more lavender and lemon. He had been working with Will and Dave Willis, brother-owners of Bully Boy Distillers, in Roxbury, which Springdale had collaborated with last year. They used Bully Boy’s whiskey barrels to age a limited edition amaro-inspired brew. So they connected again. Bully Boy’s Estate Gin is inspired by their family farm. Citrus and lavender are among the fragrant bounty. The gin and the ale snap together like puzzle pieces. The beer’s carbonation not only adds fizz to the mix, but another dimension of flavor that club soda or tonic couldn’t provide.

“It’s always fun to experiment and imagine things in a different light, a different setting,” Connolly said. “This one’s really versatile. It belongs in cocktails.”

Advertisement

LET THE FUN BEE-GIN

Makes 1 drink

1 ounce Bully Boy Estate Gin

3 ounces Lavenade Tart Ale

¾ ounce honey simple syrup (to make syrup: in a small saucepan over low heat, heat equal parts honey and water. Stir until integrated.)

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

Lemon wheel, to garnish

1. In a cocktail shaker, pour gin, honey syrup, and lemon juice over ice. Stir 10 seconds.

2. Strain into a tulip glass over fresh ice.

3. Top with Lavenade. Garnish with lemon wheel.

Adapted from Springdale Beer Co. and Bully Boy Distillers

Liza Weisstuch can be reached at liza.weisstuch@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @livingtheproof.