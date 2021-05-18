I’m a 20-something who moved home with my parents. Here’s why it’s so hard

It was simple and practically without consequence, but it felt freeing. For the first time, I made a decision for myself, by myself. It also reminded me of everything I left behind by leaving for college — tense conversations around the dinner table, crying fits, endless worry that I wasn’t good enough. Moving out of my parents’ house meant learning to trust myself.

My first risky decision came at age 18. I was sitting on the floor of my new dorm room listening to new friends discuss new things. We commiserated over our parents, our lives, the things we were never allowed to do (even though we weren’t sure we wanted to). We had been too uptight to rule-break in high school, we agreed. I wanted to get it over with. That night, I decided to get my nose pierced.

I think it’s important to start by saying: I got a taste of freedom. I lived it. I relished it.

Moving back in three years later meant backtracking. At 21, I was awoken by my mother — she was folding all the clothes left on my bed, murmuring under her breath about my laziness.

I also think it’s important to say, I spent a lot of the past year reflecting on my privilege. I’m lucky I came out of 2020 alive and healthy. The pandemic hit at the end of my junior year in college. I chose not to take classes this academic year, and moved back in with my supportive Nigerian parents.

At the same time, recognizing my privilege made it difficult to acknowledge my grief. But I’ve finally come around to the idea that I did lose something. And it was a lot more than the freedom of college life. My senior year never happened. My friends scattered all over the country. I will no longer be graduating into a stable job market.

It helps to know experts agree with that assessment.

I talked to Dr. Neha Sharma, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Tufts Children’s Hospital. “This time is very much part of young adult development,” she said in a phone interview.

Moving back in with your parents sets back that development. “What it does is cause a regression and prolongs the adolescence phase. People end up sitting in adolescence for a longer time. You’re more heavily dependent on your parents rather than taking on some of the responsibility for yourself.”

Which, of course, makes sense. There are many things I didn’t mind about living at home this year. I didn’t have to think about food, rent, toilet paper, coin-operated laundry machines. I was allowed to live on auto-pilot. Like I was 16 all over again.

And for awhile, I couldn’t remember why I was so unhappy as a 16-year-old. During quarantine, I went on walks with my parents, explored our neighborhood, played games with my brothers. That was worth the irritation of my mother picking up clothes after me.

But then George Floyd was murdered. I can’t describe how desperately I needed to get out.

I realized I couldn’t grieve until I left my parents’ house. I didn’t know how to process hard things or care about myself well enough to interrogate difficult feelings. An important part of developing in your early 20s is learning how to formulate your own opinions, Sharma said.

“A lot of your worldview is still coming from your own parents and your own household,” she said. “Less comes from understanding and learning the perspective of other people.”

Understanding and interrogating my role as a Black woman happened in the hallways of my freshman dorm, where I fended off comments about my hair, the way I dance, my tone of voice, my new piercing. It happened with professors, in the streets surrounding my college, at my first job and my second and my third.

My parents believe I am everything, that I transcend my dark skin, because I am intelligent and “put together” and because I am their daughter. By leaving home I realized that was not true. In college, I finally mourned for what racism automatically takes from me and learned to celebrate the beauty of otherness. I learned how I was perceived and what I wanted to do about it.

At home, I subconsciously stopped doing that hard work. I didn’t need to go to the grocery store, argue with landlords, have horrible conversations with friends.

My parents have always protected me — and I love them for it. But I’m worried I don’t know how to be without them anymore. I’m worried that in a few weeks or months, when my freedom is fully my own again, I’ll be that same naïve freshman who dips my toe into the real world only to recoil when it’s bitter cold.

I miss the me who would absorb the shock and keep on swimming. Because I’m used to the water — and because I know there’s nowhere to go but forward.

Natachi Onwuamaegbu can be reached at natachi.onwuamaegbu@globe.com.