Japanese barbecue sauce for drizzling, dipping, and grilling

Japanese barbecue sauce is not the conventional BBQ sauce we’re accustomed to but more reminiscent of teriyaki sauce. Two years ago, Justin Gill from Sonoma County, Calif., launched Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce based on a recipe passed down from his grandmother Judy Yokoyama (bachan means granny in Japanese). Produced in small batches without heat or preservatives, it’s created with soy sauce brewed in Japan, the sweet rice wine Mirin, organic rice vinegar, and toasted sesame oil, fresh garlic, and ginger. Denser than teriyaki, it has a pleasing salty-sweet balance. Use it as a marinade, for grilling and dipping — its squeeze bottle makes it easy to drizzle over anything ($12 to $14 for 17 ounces). Available at Formaggio Kitchen, 244 Huron Ave., Cambridge; 617-354-4750; Dave’s Fresh Pasta, 81 Holland St., Somerville, 617-623-0867; Concord Market, 77 Lowell Road, Concord, 978-369-7500; selected Whole Foods Market locations, and others, or go to bachans.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND