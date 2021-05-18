With Tambo 22, longtime North End chef Jose Duarte brings his vision of Peru to Chelsea

On the white tablecloth before us at Tambo 22 in Chelsea, there is an oblong plate showcasing three different causitas, miniature versions of the causa, a Peruvian potato and seafood terrine. They glisten like jewels, one made with crabmeat and caviar, one with baby shrimp and cornichons, one with lobster, each swathed in a different sauce of Andean chiles and herbs. The plate is decorated with tiny flowers, wee fronds of green, varying size dots of varying condiments. The composition is beautiful, the bites delicious, somewhere between elegant ladies-who-lunch seafood cocktail and cookout-worthy potato salad, but with nuanced swagger from the spectrum of chiles — ají panca, ají amarillo, rocoto.

Advertisement

The Peruvian restaurant Tambo 22 in Chelsea. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Then come beef anticuchos, skewers of grilled meat, each bite succulent and flavorful from the marinade of cumin and panca pepper. They’re served over sauteed rounds of potato and fat kernels of choclo, the Peruvian corn, dolloped with springy green uchucuta sauce. Like an Andean answer to green goddess dressing, it is made with more chiles and the herb huacatay.

Tarwi, an Andean bean, is here treated like ceviche for vegetarians, piled high along with fine-chopped tomato and red onion in a refreshing citrus marinade. “It’s one of the most nutritious beans in the world,” says chef and co-owner Jose Duarte. “Remember quinoa 20 years ago? It was like ‘oh my god.’ Tarwi is going to be like that in the next years because of the nutrition it has.”

Jose Duarte, chef-owner at Tambo 22. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

There is paiche, the Amazonian fish, wrapped in banana leaf alongside patacones, crunchy discs of fried plantain. A chile-based relish (containing ají charapita this time) is so fiery I can barely eat it, but I can eat it, and then I can’t stop eating it. There is ají de gallina, a cozy stew to stave off the chill night air on the patio, tender pulled chicken in a creamy, golden ají amarillo sauce.

Advertisement

There is … variety. So much variety! Ingredients I’ve never tasted before. Flavors that are new. Techniques I can’t execute in my kitchen. So many things that are not my own familiar cooking, night after night. “All these dishes at the same time,” my friend whispers from her side of the table, eyes wide, joking but also not joking.

We had forgotten what it’s like to eat like this. It’s such a pleasure to remember.

Paiche amazónico at Tambo 22. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Tambo 22 is located on a side street that’s just the tiniest bit hard to navigate to, and then just the tiniest bit hard to park on, so that when you arrive there’s a small feeling of accomplishment. Siri was confused, but you made it anyway. On the patio — a space so generous it’s more accurate to call it a yard — we bask like lizards in the glow from the heaters and sip violet-hued pisco sours wearing frothy egg white caps (they’re made with the purple corn-based drink chicha morada).

Causa de mariscos at Tambo 22. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

As we eat, Chelsea falls away. Tambo 22 isn’t just a Peruvian restaurant. It’s a portal to the Andes. Duarte has spent his career bringing us the flavors of the country where he was born, the ingredients he is passionate about. For 20 years, he ran the North End Peruvian-Italian restaurant Taranta, until its closure in August due to the pandemic. (He hopes to bring it back in another location in the future.) He and wife Anna also operate Trattoria San Pietro in Norwell. A more recent project is the Santa Cruz Lodge in Huaripampa, Peru, an eco-lodge created to support the local agricultural Andean community. Tambo 22 is a direct line between there and here, at a time when great distance feels even greater. This relationship is both practical and spiritual: For instance, the restaurant uses an agave-based spirit from the region in some of its cocktails, such as the Don Miguel margarita. And also, Duarte envisions a time when Chelsea staffers might travel to the lodge to learn and train. “We want a symbiotic creation of how we can run a business and connect and interconnect cultures, food, and people,” he says.

Advertisement

Duarte always looks to the future. He was an early proponent of sustainability in restaurants. He collaborates with the MIT Center for Bits and Atoms and Fab Lab Lima. A conversation with him begins with talk of bioreactors, artificial intelligence, machines that will one day translate digital content into food you can make at home, the application of wearable devices in personalized nutrition. Could he make a coulis for cheesecake that would address an individual diner’s dietary deficits, using superfoods like maca and camu camu? Or measure conditions of the growing environment at the eco-lodge and mirror them in real time here in order to cultivate cushuro, an Andean algae that pops like caviar and is a nutritional powerhouse? These are the things he gets jazzed about. Not looking backward.

Advertisement

Co-owners Taylor and Brian Corcoran make drinks. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

But the past year has been a challenge. Tambo 22 is a new restaurant that isn’t a new restaurant at all. It opened in February 2020, then closed and reopened, closed and reopened, due to COVID’s hurdles. When service began again — on April Fools’ Day — it was for the fifth time. The restaurant lost the buzz and momentum of the initial opening. As a new business, it didn’t qualify for a lot of the earlier COVID aid. It’s a challenge to staff back up again. The tambos it is named for were places providing hospitality and lodging during the Incan Empire; mail was delivered by runners who transported messages from one tambo to the next in a giant relay. At Tambo 22, now maybe Duarte and team — co-owners Taylor and Brian Corcoran, executive chef Chris Titus — can finally start to catch their breath.

The Don Miguel margarita (left) and chicha morada sour at Tambo 22. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Now he can focus on making dishes like the popular lomo saltado a lo Diego, named for his 16-year-old son, a connoisseur of the stir-fried beef dish. For Sunday brunch, Duarte wakes up extra early to start preparing pork for the pan con chicharrón. It goes on bread made by a Vietnamese bakery, along with fried sweet potatoes and a mint salsa. You can order your sandwich with “extra music”: more of the crisp skin. When you bite in, you can hear the chicharrón crackling.

“What I wanted to do with Tambo is represent the most significant items of Peruvian gastronomy,” Duarte says. Sometimes that’s a special agave, sourced from the Andes. Sometimes it’s a nutritious bean or a fiery chile, or a dish prepared in a wok reflecting Chinese influence on the cuisine. And sometimes it’s a sandwich people customarily order after a long night of partying, music for the ears, food for the soul.

Advertisement

22 Adams St., Chelsea, 617-466-9422, www.tambo22chelsea.com

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.