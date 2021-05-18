Recipe: Pistachio pesto and mozzarella bring rich, savory flavors to crisp, homemade pizza

Makes one large pizza or enough to serve 4

Pistachio nuts, parsley, and cilantro or basil go into a pesto that brings a rich savory flavor to homemade pizza. Make your favorite pizza dough recipe or buy it ready-made from a neighborhood pizza spot or supermarket. When you're adding olive oil to the nuts and greens in the blender for the pesto, take care not to add too much oil. Extra oil is fine for pesto that will be tossed with pasta, but on pizza, it will spread over the top of the crust and make it too oily. After a layer of pesto goes onto the stretched-out dough, add fresh mozzarella and a little Parmesan, then send the pie into a very hot oven.

PESTO

1 clove garlic ⅓ cup shelled raw unsalted pistachios 1 cup lightly packed flat-leaf parsley ½ cup lightly packed cilantro or basil (or more parsley) Salt and pepper, to taste 5 tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed

1. In a food processor, place the garlic and pistachios. Pulse until the nuts are finely chopped. Add all but 1 teaspoon of the parsley and all but 1 teaspoon of the cilantro or basil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Pulse until the herbs are finely chopped.

2. Add 5 tablespoons of the oil and pulse to bind the ingredients into a thick, slightly chunky sauce. Add a little more oil, if needed, but the pesto shouldn't be too thin or oily.

PIZZA

1 pound pizza dough Cornmeal (for sprinkling) Flour (for sprinkling) ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste 8 ounces fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan

1. Remove the dough from the refrigerator 1 to 2 hours before baking. Position a rack at the lowest level in the oven. Set the oven at 475 degrees. Have on hand a large rimless cookie sheet (about 15-by-13-inches). Sprinkle the sheet with cornmeal.

2. Lightly flour the counter and place the dough on it; lightly flour the dough. Use a rolling pin to start flattening the dough, rolling out from the center and moving out to the edges. Lift up the dough and hold onto one edge, then rotate it like you're turning a steering wheel to let gravity stretch it further. Lay the dough flat and roll it thinner, using your fingers to stretch and pull the dough as needed. Keep rolling and stretching the dough until it's a large, thin rectangle about 14-by-12 inches with a slightly thicker edge. If the dough tears, pinch the dough to seal the holes. Lift up the dough and quickly center it on the cookie sheet. Stretch out any rumpled areas. The dough should almost fill the pan.

3. Spoon the pesto on the dough and use a rubber spatula to spread it evenly, leaving a 1-inch border around the edge. Sprinkle with red pepper and top with mozzarella and Parmesan.

4. Bake the pizza on the lowest rack of the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the toppings are sizzling.

5. Remove the pan from the oven. Loosen the pizza from the pan using a flat metal spatula and slide the pizza onto a large cutting board. Using a pizza wheel or chef's knife, cut the pizza in half lengthwise, and then make 3 cuts crosswise to yield 8 slices. Sprinkle with the remaining parsley and cilantro or basil.

Lisa Zwirn