Recipe: Turn this Caesar with crisp romaine and sourdough croutons into an easy dinner by topping with chicken

Serves 4

Caesar at home is pretty easy and so much better than take-out. Crisp romaine, sourdough croutons, and a salty, piquant dressing are great by themselves, but turn it into dinner with shredded chicken on top. Use a rotisserie bird or cook breasts yourself, which is well worth the effort. Buy them with the skin and bones intact, which gives you meat that won't dry out; a relatively low temperature ensures tender, juicy flesh. The breasts won't pass the glamour test with golden brown skin, but you're going to remove it anyway. Sourdough croutons are a revelation for their deep crunch and extra flavor and they stand up well in the dressing. And don't resist the anchovies. Their flavor in the dressing is not so pronounced that you can pinpoint what it is, but it's the defining ingredient in this irresistible dressing. Whiz it all in a blender. We said it was easy.

CROUTONS

4 thick slices sourdough bread, crusts removed if preferred 1½ tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Tear the bread into 1-inch pieces and mound them on the baking sheet. Drizzle with the olive oil. Use your hands to toss the bread until it is all coated with oil.

3. Spread in one layer on the baking sheet. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Bake for 12 to 13 minutes, or until the croutons are golden brown. Leave the croutons on the baking sheet to cool. (Leave the oven on for the chicken, if you're cooking it.)

SALAD

2 split chicken breasts (half breasts), skin and bones intact, or 2 cups shredded cooked chicken Salt and pepper, to taste 1 large head romaine lettuce, turn into bite-size pieces 1 piece (4 ounces) Parmesan

1. If cooking chicken breasts, turn the oven down to 325 degrees. Have on hand an 8-inch baking dish.

2. Sprinkle the undersides of the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Turn them over, slip your fingers under the skin, and peel it back. Sprinkle the meat with salt and pepper and replace the skin, smoothing it over the breasts.

3. Place the breasts in the baking dish, skin side up. Roast for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breasts registers 165 degrees. Leave to cool to room temperature; if you like, refrigerate for up to 3 days. Remove and discard the skin and bones; shred the chicken with your fingers.

4. In a large salad bowl, combine the romaine, chicken, and croutons. With a vegetable peeler, scrape the Parmesan into thin curls; set them aside for the garnish.

DRESSING

3 anchovy fillets, rinse with cold water, patted dry, and finely chopped 1 clove garlic, finely chopped Juice of 1 lemon (1/4 cup) 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard Large pinch of black pepper ¾ cup olive oil

1. In a blender, combine the anchovies, garlic, lemon juice, mustard, pepper, and olive oil. Pulse until the dressing is smooth and emulsifies.

2. Dip a lettuce leaf into the dressing to taste it. Adjust the salt if you like (this depends on the saltiness of the anchovies).

3. Toss the salad with half the dressing. Taste and add more dressing, if you like. Leftover dressing can be refrigerated for up to 5 days. Garnish the salad with the Parmesan curls.

Sally Pasley Vargas