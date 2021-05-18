Roxbury’s Mika Winder opens her dream restaurant at South Bay shopping plaza

I turned 40 and had this epiphany that my life as a mortgage broker for 20 years was mundane. It provided a life and everything, but I had two daughters graduating and didn’t have a plan. The second one was not college-bound. The other had boomeranged back home. I was looking to establish a family business. These girls needed something to do if they weren’t going to go the traditional route.

Oysters, shrimp scampi, and power tools — all in one trip? Now it’s possible, as The Pearl brings seafood, friendship, and independent spirit to Dorchester’s South Bay shopping plaza. It’s run by four longtime pals who grew up together in Roxbury: Mika Winder, Malik Winder, Luther Pinckney, and Teda DeRosa Pinckney. Mika chatted with the Globe about her inspiration, career detour (she used to be a mortgage broker), and her love for the neighborhood.

I had pursued a hospitality degree over the course of being a mortgage broker. It was something I always loved and wanted to do. I decided I was going to cooking school, which I did. I went through the Salvation Army. They have a 10-week program where they provide culinary classes to members of the community. I took that course, and as I graduated from it, I called Luther Pinckney, a longtime family friend. He was my brother’s good friend growing up. I called him up and said, ‘I just finished this thing, I have this wild idea, I want to open a restaurant.’ He was like, ‘OK, little sis. Whatever. I’m working on a project. Let’s get together.’

We got together. The first location we looked at was in Nubian Square, a sports bar. It didn’t work out. We couldn’t come to terms with the landlord, and so we moved on. Luther had some friends who told him about South Bay. They showed us this corner space, and it hit all of us: This is it.

My husband is an MBTA driver. He’s going to retire. He’s been there over 20 years. He’s like, ‘A restaurant? I’m retiring!’ But he loves New Orleans more than anywhere in the world, and when I said grilled oysters, I knew I could pull him in. ‘Look, honey, you can do your grilled oysters here!’ So he immediately bought in.

Luther has been in hospitality all his life. He helped to open Darryl’s Corner from Bob the Chef’s. He helped transition it to this great nightlife scene — ‘an intersection of friends and family,’ I believe it says on the billboard there. He’s almost like a local mayor of the city. You can’t walk a block without him knowing someone and knowing the history. He knows Roxbury like the back of his hand. People love him.

So he was the first person I thought of to ask, ‘Where do I start? What do I do?’ I am so grateful to have him as a partner.

What do you hope to bring to the community?

There’s this fight about gentrification in most major cities. But for us, being Roxbury kids, it’s like — I went to school in Brookline — seeing the disparities between towns and communities, it’s stark, always. And we want the best for our community and for it to grow. We don’t love that it comes with so much displacement of the people who have called it home for so long.

The beauty of the last two [opening] nights has been the residents meeting our friends from high school to support us. We met a woman who’s a news producer from Channel 7 who moved here. She said, ‘I just feel so at home here. There’s nowhere to go out and meet people, and this feels like family.’

I have met some of the most interesting people in the last two days, and that’s what we’re grateful to be able to bring. It’s almost like Thanksgiving or a homecoming every day. It’s small, it’s intimate, and it’s personal. It’s The Pearl; it’s a gem. That’s how we fell on the name, too. A hidden gem, almost a shining star.

I’m happy to have this conversation because I’ve been freaking out! We’ve been running out of shrimp scampi! These are all the good things I can talk about.

Speaking of which, who’s making the food?

We have a collaboration going on in there. I was really hell-bent on serving the food I wanted to serve. We’ve had a few chefs in, and it hasn’t worked out, because they have their own ideas and ways that they do things. And it’s not what we wanted; although, I’ll say, I have been in that kitchen in a hairnet in the last month more times than I’ve ever wanted to be. I’m getting in there and putting my spin on things.

But we have great line cooks, experienced guys who are fun. If I say, ‘I generally do shrimp scampi this way,’ they might say, ‘Roast the garlic cloves like this.’ Everything is scratch-made with love, and it’s a huge collaboration. We don’t have a head chef. We have a kitchen manager, and then we have a bunch of line cooks.

How has your neighborhood changed over the years?

Eight years ago, I bought my grandparents’ house in Roxbury. I grew up here. I was in the METCO program. I went to school in Brookline. Shortly after, when I was 12, my mom moved to Brookline. I lived there a good deal of my life. Now I’m back in Roxbury. Roxbury feels like, if you come to The Pearl, you know what I’m talking about. It feels warm and like home, and that’s how this house, this street, this neighborhood feels to me. If you ever hear people talk about the village raising the kids, that’s what my life has been like. If someone heard you say a swear, my mom or my grandmother would know before I got home: ‘Were you outside using bad words?’ It’s a village, a community, and that’s what The Pearl feels like already, and that was beyond our expectations.

I think things have stayed the same. Literally, the neighbors on this block have been here since I was born. Luther lives next to his parents, and he has had the same experience. The neighbors know you. They’re looking out for your kids. It’s all love.

But I would say right around you, out your back window, there are new developments and new families coming in. [Luther] is on the Fort Hill side of Roxbury. He has it even more than me; there’s a migration to that area of people who want to be closer to the city, and they don’t necessarily value the same things. But I think they appreciate them.

This is where you live, your home, what you take care of Saturday morning when people are outside sweeping their steps and beautifying the neighborhood. It’s different. I think that it has changed here to some degree, but I still think that, from my vantage point, people are very proud to be here and proud of their homes and proud of ownership. I’m on a street with 10 single-family homes, so my vision is probably a little bit skewed.

But Methadone Mile is a disaster. Staff can’t walk to cars alone. It is horrible. But taking that out, if we can get that problem under control as a community, I see beautiful things for Boston. I see more places like us opening up, more minority-owned places. I see a Boston where you get the best of both worlds. I’m hopeful that you can get the safety and the beauty and integrity of Brookline and the neighborhood and the commitment and the value systems of families cemented in the community of Roxbury.

How did COVID-19 affect your plans?

We were due to open last year on May 2. I remember the day the world shut down. On March 12, we were at the Summer Shack, meeting a wine vendor, and my daughter called and said, ‘My school shut down.’

We were six weeks from opening at that point. Not only could we not open, all of our participating lenders pulled out. People who had promised us money were like, ‘Yeah, no, we can’t give you that money. We have to do disaster relief.’

We had a $300,000 deficit. What are we going to do? But because we bought my grandmother’s house, we were like, ‘OK, as second-generation homeowners, we’re not willing to put our homes in Roxbury on the line for this project.’ We weren’t going to take equity out of our homes. There’d be other ways to do this. We’re women-owned, minority-owned, there are other ways. We’ll get funding from the SBA without jeopardizing the places that we hold so sacred, the roofs over our head. We have children.

Well, with $200,000 and with $300,000 still to go — what do we do? We’d come this far.

So we mortgaged our homes last spring after COVID to get this project done. It impacted us tremendously. But we are super spiritual. We believe there is a higher power at work. One thing I said the other day, when the mayor was here, is there was some divine intervention that happened for us. Even the day we opened, it was 70 degrees all of a sudden. Things are just happening that somehow feel bigger than us.

We probably opened at a better time. We would have had to shut down, lost money, but now we get to be the new kid on the block as people are dying to get outside, vaccinations are up, and masks are coming down. Someone up there is pushing buttons.

Any dish you’re especially excited about?

My mom’s lobster Newburg recipe. It’s a family favorite, a Thanksgiving tradition for us. We make it for special occasions, and I want the world to have it. And last night we created tempura king crab legs. We’re adding things weekly.

What was your quarantine vice?

Puzzles. And you know what we started doing? Painting Bob Ross pictures. We’d follow Bob Ross on YouTube. Late night, me and my husband, me and my kids, whipping up a Bob Ross painting. The thing is, he paints so quickly, so trying to keep up is crazy. That was a family favorite for us.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.