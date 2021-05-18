They couldn’t find paneer they liked. So now they make it themselves

Often an ingredient in Indian vegetarian dishes to add protein, paneer is a fresh, creamy cheese with a firm texture that soaks up flavors but doesn’t melt like Swiss or mozzarella. Husband and wife Tarush and Jasleen Agarwal were raised in India where the cheese was their staple. They both moved to San Francisco, where they met, to work in the tech industry, and both vegetarians couldn’t find paneer with the freshness and flavor they were accustomed to. “We found products to be super rubbery. A lot had preservatives and added ingredients,” says Tarush. So Jasleen started making her own. Now they run Sach Foods (sach means honest in Hindu) and craft artisanal, organic paneer with grass-fed milk and a short list of ingredients. “We’re making the paneer like the quality we grew up with,” says Tarush. The cheese comes in 6-ounce blocks in three flavors — Original, with a neutral taste for dishes like saag paneer; Turmeric Twist, laced with turmeric and black pepper and ginger; and Spicy Habanero, fiery from a blend of habanero and chili peppers. There are a myriad of ways to use the paneer. Cut the block into cubes to snack on, as you would regular cheese; it’s lower in fat and calories. Sear wide strips, and they will hold their shape — the interior becomes even creamier and is a delicious contrast to the toasty outside. Or dip strips into a batter or panko to make paneer fries ($8 each). Available at Whole Foods Market locations or at sachfoods.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND