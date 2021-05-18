In Wells, Congdon’s After Dark offers food trucks, car shows, and a beer garden

A “late truck” will also stay open at least an hour later than the others every day.

The only food truck park in New England will rotate through two dozen on-the-go eateries this season: seafood, burgers, pizza, crepes, Brazilian, Italian, Jamaican, Mexican, Vietnamese, Cajun, and more. That includes new additions like Portland-based BOGS Bakery and Roll Call , a roast beef sandwich staple.

If you’re swinging around Maine this summer, stop by Congdon’s After Dark in Wells.

The park’s beer garden is slated to open, as well, with more than 30 offerings — some of which feature Congdon’s Doughnuts. Have a bit of a sweet tooth? Try three stouts with apple, blueberry, and maple bacon fritters, courtesy of Barreled Souls Brewing. Or a blonde ale from Mast Landing Brewing Company with Congdon’s famous honey dip doughnuts.

Advertisement

Mondays bring classic car shows, and fundraisers benefiting New England nonprofits are on the schedule every Tuesday.

Congdon's After Dark in 2020. Masks are optional at the park outdoors this year. Congdon's After Dark

Any first responders or medical professionals who drop by can receive a free doughnut.

“When you think of the bravery and selflessness of these people, it’s just inspiring,” said Congdon’s owner, Gary Leech, in a statement. “There are so many other groups who did so much, but we thought it was important to start with the people who kept us safe during all of this craziness.”

The large park is mask-optional this summer, except in indoor facilities and bathrooms. Staff will still be required to wear face coverings.

“We’ve got several acres where people can spread out, so everyone will be able to stay safe and feel comfortable,” Leech said.

The park will open Thursday through Sunday from May 27 to June 17, and then operate daily until Labor Day. Weekend-only hours last until the end of the season on Oct. 10. Congdon’s will welcome guests at 4 p.m. and close between 9 and 11 p.m., depending on the turnout.

Advertisement

Visit www.cadfoodtrucks.com for more information.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.