Yami sends quarterly boxes with Japanese pantry staples

Chef Ivan Orkin’s masterful techniques have helped elevate the bowl of ramen. New York-born, he became a noodle master in Japan, and in 2006, the first American to open a ramen shop in Tokyo, Ivan Ramen. Although he was a gaijin (Japanese for foreigner), his complex and deeply flavored ramen bowls became sought after. Orkin later returned to the States and in 2013 opened his first New York restaurant, Ivan Ramen Slurp Shop. He’s authored two cookbooks as well. Recently, Orkin partnered with Yami, the largest online retailer for Asian goods, and has curated quarterly boxes brimming with pantry staples to cook Japanese dishes. The first box has three pounds of somen, or wheat noodles, panko, dried mushrooms, sauces, seasonings, and more, plus recipes. It’s a thrill to open the box. Some items are from leading brands, like soy sauce and mirin from Kikkoman. Others, more traditional, may be available only at specialty markets. Some may bewilder you, like the bag of fluffy bonito flakes. Each box features ingredients for the recipes, which come from Orkin’s “The Gaijin Cookbook: Japanese Recipes from a Chef, Father, Eater, and Lifelong Outsider.” You learn to make yaki onigiri, or grilled rice balls, which is a treat to serve alongside cocktails, and dashi, the clear broth — the bonito flakes is an ingredient. You’ll braise pork, make a curry, and poach chicken to serve with the somen noodles turned spicy. If your tried-and-true recipes are now redundant, here’s a chance to learn a new cuisine. Familiarizing people with Japanese cooking is Orkin’s intention, but he says his partnership with Yami has an underlying aspiration. “Yami and I share a very similar mission of promoting acceptance and understanding of Asian cultures through food,” says Orkin. “Together, we’re bringing authentic Japanese culinary experiences to the US and using that as a platform to bridge cultures.” The first box from Yami, based in Brea, Calif., is $59; shipping included. To order go to yamibuy.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND