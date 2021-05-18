In a year without many choices, fresh poke bowls at The OkiPoké offered plenty

The OkiPoké straddles the best of both worlds: It’s a chain that runs with robotic efficiency, with branches in Burlington, Westford, and soon, Lynnfield. But it’s also homespun. Owner Chris Zheng, who came to the United States from the Hong Kong area 20 years ago, used to be a bartender at Canton’s Gourmet Garden.

A few years ago, poke was all the rage, with chains and indie start-ups bringing a taste of Hawaii to Somerville and suburban shopping plazas. The premise was simple enough: raw fish, served atop rice or greens, or rolled burrito-style with customizable fillings. The roadside island snack quickly became the latest frontier of fast-casual, with national outlets like Pokéworks opening alongside small businesses like Love Art and Manoa.

He purposefully targeted suburban locations for his own venture.

“I try to avoid all the competition in the city. It’s too big,” he says. Just the same, he routinely serves about 400 customers per day, going through 30 pounds of salmon at a clip.

The concept is no longer edgy, exactly, but it’s still one of the best lunches around — a convenient and economical way to get a sushi fix without sitting down to a multi-course feast. And in Burlington, a retail colossus dotted with fast-food options aplenty, it’s a healthy oasis.

During the pandemic, The OkiPoké became my special treat for many reasons. One, the customizable factor — choose your sauce! veggies! crunchy topping! Go on, add an extra protein! — conferred a sense of lost autonomy. You cannot control a pandemic, but you can certainly take ownership of your lunch.

The fish is also incredibly fresh, procured from Martinez at Fish Pier. Salmon (rolled in spicy mayo or plain) is the bestseller, glossy and pink and fat and generously cut. Get it atop sushi rice or brown rice, or in a seaweed wrap. I prefer the sticky sushi rice version, built from the bottom up like a city: several scoops of rice on the bottom, salmon in the middle, and then an array of extras on top — heaps of avocado, sweet corn, edamame, cucumbers, sweet onion, slivered jalapenos, layers of pickled ginger. No mealy pale cukes or shriveled tomatoes hidden by heavy sauces here.

You can dress up your bowl, though, with wasabi aioli, eel sauce (they sometimes run out), red chili paste, ponzu, Sriracha, and more, with combinations that change regularly. Then there’s the crunch: wonton crisps, rice puffs, garlic crisps. None of it is necessary, but it’s a nice textural diversion. All this for about $12.

It’s a filling meal and, with so much fish and veggies, one that feels almost virtuous, depending on your choice of sauce and crunch. It’s also speedy. No matter how long the line — The OkiPoké should probably consider an online ordering system — you’re in and out in about five minutes.

Zheng opens at Lynnfield’s MarketStreet next week and, despite the pandemic, he’s optimistic.

“I love people enjoying our food. I train my employees well. We try to satisfy local communities, and I think we do a good job,” he says. I agree.

19 Third Ave., Burlington, 781-365-0890, www.theokipoke.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.